Glentoran defender Paddy McClean has announced his retirement from football at the age of 26.

The former Derry City, Waterford and Sligo Rovers player said in a social media post that he has "decided to call it a day on my football career".

McClean, brother of Republic of Ireland international James, joined the Glens in July 2019 having ended a second spell at Derry earlier that month.

He signed a contract extension at the Oval, until 2025, last summer.

There has been no official comment from Glentoran about McClean's retirement announcement.

He helped the east Belfast club to Irish Cup success in July 2020 and was a regular in the side during his time at the club, at times deputising as captain when Marcus Kane was injured.

McClean has not played in recent weeks, with manager Rodney McAree, who took over from Mick McDermott last month, saying a few weeks ago that the defender had a heel problem but that it was not serious.

"It's not been an easy decision but it's the one that I've been thinking about for a while now," McClean said in an Instagram post.

"I've had a good journey and met some amazing people that will be friends for life and worked with some top players/coaches.

"Thank you to everyone who's been a part of out, over and out."