Nathan Jones succeeded Ralph Hasenhuttl as Southampton manager in November

As Southampton manager Nathan Jones quickly exited down the tunnel at St Mary's, the question many found themselves asking was whether he was doing so for the final time.

Jones himself admitted he has "no idea" whether Saturday's defeat by 10-man Wolves will be his last in charge.

Despite his swift departure he could not avoid the noise of discontent that greeted the full-time whistle as Southampton supporters voiced their frustrations following another hugely damaging loss.

"I have never done that in my life before," Jones said of his decision to immediately leave for the dressing room.

"In 390 games, I have never done that. But I am not sure if me going round clapping would have shown respect."

The former Luton Town manager was subjected to chants of "get out of our club" after Wolves - who played for more than an hour a man light after Mario Lemina's dismissal - fought back to take all three points and leave the Saints rooted to the foot of the Premier League.

It comes a week after his post-match comments, in which he claimed he had "compromised" his principles since arriving at the Premier League club, had further angered fans in the aftermath of a dire 3-0 loss at Brentford.

The calamitous manner of this latest defeat, and ultimately losing out to a potential relegation rival, has ramped up the pressure significantly.

"I couldn't feel any more pressure than I have been under this week." Jones told Sky Sports.

"We have to keep fighting. I'm really disappointed and frustrated."

'Emotional Jones will take Southampton down'

One supporter protested by displaying a P45 for manager Nathan Jones

The numbers certainly do not make for pleasant reading three months after Jones was appointed.

Southampton have now lost seven of their eight league games under the Welshman, whose overall record stands at nine defeats in 14 matches.

Saturday's result also meant the Saints are on their worst home league run in 25 years, with their fifth successive defeat at St Mary's equalling the club's worst ever run.

Their record of six points from a possible 33 available is also the worst home record in the division.

However, it is not only on-field results that have raised concerns.

"I don't see them staying up. I just feel Nathan Jones is too emotional," former Premier League defender Scott Minto told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"If he's like that in a press conference, what is he like behind closed doors? I'm not sure he has the gravitas and I think he is a bit too emotional to get them to where they want to be," he added.

"I don't just think they're going down, I think it's between them and Bournemouth for who will finish bottom."

Ex-England goalkeeper Robert Green said: "He talks himself in and out of situations and carries on talking. Do yourself a favour and give a nice, bland, boring answer."

And speaking on Final Score, Martin Keown felt Jones' lack of top-flight experience was a factor in defeat: "With Wolves going down to 10 men, I can't help thinking that the manager and the players are so inexperienced.

"The occasion was just too big for them. Wolves, with 10 men, have given them a lesson."