Both sets of players clashed late on after Wigan's James McClean fouled Blackburn midfielder Joe Rankin-Costello

Blackburn and Wigan have been fined £5,000 by the Football Association after a mass confrontation in their game earlier this month.

The incident happened in the 87th minute of the 0-0 draw between the two sides at Ewood Park.

Both clubs admitted they failed to control their players in an orderly fashion.

Meanwhile, Rovers goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has been ruled out until at least mid-March after having surgery.

The Belgian has missed their last three matches after suffering a knee injury in training.