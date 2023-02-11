Close menu
Club World Cup
Real MadridReal Madrid2Al-HilalAl-Hilal1

Real Madrid v Al-Hilal

Line-ups

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Lunin
  • 2Carvajal
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 12Camavinga
  • 10Modric
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 3Militão
  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 11Asensio
  • 16Odriozola
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 30Cañizares
  • 31Martín
  • 33Arribas

Al-Hilal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Al Muaiouf
  • 66Abdulhamid
  • 20Jang Hyun-soo
  • 5Al Bulayhi
  • 4Al Dawsari
  • 6Cuéllar
  • 28Kanno
  • 19Carrillo
  • 10Vietto
  • 29Al Dawsari
  • 17Marega

Substitutes

  • 8Otayf
  • 9Ighalo
  • 11Al Shehri
  • 14Al Hamdan
  • 16Al Shardan Al Dawsari
  • 21Al Owais
  • 31Al Wotayan
  • 42Faqeehi
  • 43Al Juwayr
  • 67Al Khaibari
  • 70Jahfali
  • 96Delgado de Oliveira
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamAl-Hilal
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Khalifah Al Dawsari.

  2. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Al-Hilal 1. Moussa Marega (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohammed Kanno following a fast break.

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Moussa Marega (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luciano Vietto.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 2, Al-Hilal 0. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luciano Vietto (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohammed Kanno.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Real Madrid 1, Al-Hilal 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a through ball.

  8. Post update

    Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Mohammed Kanno (Al-Hilal).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  12. Post update

    Gustavo Cuéllar (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

  14. Post update

    Khalifah Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).

  16. Post update

    Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Al-Hilal. André Carrillo tries a through ball, but Moussa Marega is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ali Al Bulayhi.

  19. Post update

    André Carrillo (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).

Saturday 11th February 2023

