Real Madrid v Al-Hilal

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Khalifah Al Dawsari.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 13Lunin
- 2Carvajal
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 12Camavinga
- 10Modric
- 18Tchouaméni
- 8Kroos
- 15Valverde
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 3Militão
- 5Vallejo
- 6Nacho
- 11Asensio
- 16Odriozola
- 19Ceballos
- 21Rodrygo
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
- 30Cañizares
- 31Martín
- 33Arribas
Al-Hilal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Al Muaiouf
- 66Abdulhamid
- 20Jang Hyun-soo
- 5Al Bulayhi
- 4Al Dawsari
- 6Cuéllar
- 28Kanno
- 19Carrillo
- 10Vietto
- 29Al Dawsari
- 17Marega
Substitutes
- 8Otayf
- 9Ighalo
- 11Al Shehri
- 14Al Hamdan
- 16Al Shardan Al Dawsari
- 21Al Owais
- 31Al Wotayan
- 42Faqeehi
- 43Al Juwayr
- 67Al Khaibari
- 70Jahfali
- 96Delgado de Oliveira
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Al-Hilal 1. Moussa Marega (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mohammed Kanno following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moussa Marega (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luciano Vietto.
Post update
Attempt saved. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Al-Hilal 0. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Attempt missed. Luciano Vietto (Al-Hilal) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mohammed Kanno.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Al-Hilal 0. Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Karim Benzema with a through ball.
Post update
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mohammed Kanno (Al-Hilal).
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Daniel Carvajal tries a through ball, but Karim Benzema is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
Post update
Gustavo Cuéllar (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Post update
Khalifah Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Post update
Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Offside, Al-Hilal. André Carrillo tries a through ball, but Moussa Marega is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Ali Al Bulayhi.
Post update
André Carrillo (Al-Hilal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).