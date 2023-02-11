Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Jordan Nobbs has won 70 caps for England

Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Nobbs has been called up to the England squad for the Arnold Clark Cup to replace the injured Fran Kirby.

Kirby withdrew from Sarina Wiegman's team after picking up a knee injury during Chelsea's League Cup semi-final win over West Ham.

The 29-year-old will remain with her club for treatment.

Nobbs, who has 70 caps for the Lionesses, has played just three times under Wiegman.

England go into the Arnold Clark Cup as defending champions after winning the title in 2022.

They play South Korea in Milton Keynes on 16 February and Italy in Coventry on 19 February.

Their concluding fixture is against Belgium in Bristol on 22 February.