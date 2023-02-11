Close menu

Graham Potter: Chelsea boss says West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek made a 'good save'

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments220

Chelsea boss Graham Potter says West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek made a "good save" as the Blues were denied a late penalty in a frustrating 1-1 draw.

Referee Craig Pawson waved play on after Conor Gallagher's 89th-minute shot clearly struck Soucek's hand, with VAR making no decision on the incident.

"I thought it was a good save," said Potter, whose side have won one game of their last seven league games.

"It looks like one of those ones that if it had been given I don't think it would have been overturned."

A message on Chelsea's Twitter feed, which got tens of thousands of likes, said: "Soucek makes a great save from Conor Gallagher."

Potter added: "It looks like a handball to me.

"I didn't know Tomas could get down that easily and save like that. But it's not for me to say about VAR.

"Sometimes they go for you and sometimes they don't, you just have to accept that."

Former England defender Danny Murphy said the decision was "absolutely ludicrous".

"I am lost for words at the incompetence of the people doing VAR," he added.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher's shot appears to strike West Ham's player Tomas Soucek's arm
Chelsea have won five of their 16 Premier League games under Graham Potter

What happened with penalty that was not awarded?

Soucek was falling to his left when he diverted the shot by substitute Gallagher off the target with his left hand.

Despite a VAR check, no penalty was given and the match ended 1-1.

"No wonder these Chelsea players are going bananas," former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport.

"What a save - I cannot believe it has not been given. It's a stonewall penalty."

Chelsea legend and former West Ham boss Gianfranco Zola added: "It is clearly the hand - it is not attached to the body. A shot at goal is blocked, in my opinion a penalty."

The referee's view: 'The law is clear'

Former Premier League referee Peter Walton said he was disappointed the video assistant referee did not tell Pawson to watch the incident again on the pitch side monitor.

"The law is clear," Walton told BT Sport.

"VAR clearly thinks the arm was in a natural position to break its fall. When you look at it closely the ball is past his knee and he decides his arm is there.

"I am disappointed VAR didn't give the referee a chance to look at it."

View more on twitter

'Unmanageable' or '2024 title hopefuls'?

Despite spending big over the past two transfer windows, Chelsea have won just one of their past seven Premier League games.

They are marooned in mid-table and a challenge for a top-four finish looks increasingly unlikely.

Former players are split on where the club is heading under Potter, who is five months into a five-year contract.

Ex-Chelsea and West Ham keeper Rob Green told BBC Radio 5 Live: "It's if he finds his best XI - if he gets given the time - and I'm not sure he will."

Former England captain Alan Shearer, also speaking on 5 Live, added: "Potter knows the rules in football.

"As much as he will be saying 'we have to write this season off', he knows if he doesn't get results immediately he won't be the one picking the team next season. He will be gone."

Ex-Chelsea and West Ham defender Scott Minto believes the Blues could challenge for the title next season.

"You will see the best of them next season - but you cant have a squad this big going into next season because managers want some consistency," Minto told BBC Sport.

Green said the size of Chelsea's squad made them "unmanageable".

He added: "The players and expectations are literally unmanageable. You cannot manage that many players. You get splinter groups in the dressing room and it becomes unmanageable."

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

220 comments

  • Comment posted by FrozenOJ, today at 18:35

    I’m a CFC before I say this … it was a mind boggling decision. But, in fairness, West Ham were also on the end of a bad decision at the Bridge. The Premier League has to do better with their officials and VAR. At present, they are completely inept.

    • Reply posted by Upton Spark, today at 18:53

      Upton Spark replied:
      Exactly right. You won a game at SB which should have been a draw and drew a game today you should’ve won. 2 appalling VAR decisions cancelled each other out.

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 18:22

    VAR isn't the problem, the problem is the people using it are still on page 2 of the 60 page users manual!

    • Reply posted by Razvan, today at 19:38

      Razvan replied:
      That is the Point.

  • Comment posted by David, today at 18:59

    What is the point of VAR? Fans used to go home feeling that they had sometimes been cheated, now they go home knowing that they have!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:17

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      It was likely a penalty, but Mr Potter needs to understand when things are not going right for you, you will not get these kinds of decisions going your way.

  • Comment posted by Too many Snowflakes, today at 18:22

    Need to face facts, VAR is only as good as the bloke behind the screen and thats where its let down. The officials in the premier league are terrible and its about time it changed. The league is the biggest spending,most watched in the world,so why can’t they just attract the best refs from around the globe.

    • Reply posted by PerfectGenius, today at 20:07

      PerfectGenius replied:
      I actually look forward to a time when AI refs matches with zero bias. Its coming just before it destroys us all lol.

  • Comment posted by Ann, today at 18:37

    Oh dear, when is a penalty not a penalty? When VAR bottle it again. Disgraceful decision.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 20:17

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      When it is caused by Man City.

  • Comment posted by allyp, today at 18:52

    Never mind sacking Potter, sack Pawson and the VAR officials.

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 20:19

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      What would be the point? There are many more just like them waiting to replace them.

  • Comment posted by English Red Bull Fan, today at 18:43

    Blatant handball. Incompetent officials strike again.

    • Reply posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 20:23

      Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC replied:
      Agree, looks like the clearest penalty decision not given since at least the Everton/Man City game from last season.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 18:37

    I'm a Norwich fan, do you could argue I have little or no football knowledge :) , however that was a penalty. It may have been missed when taken, but it should have been given. The VAR team need retraining or sacking!

    • Reply posted by Sorry For Your Loss, today at 20:49

      Sorry For Your Loss replied:
      It was a clear penalty but as it was Chelsea on the receiving end of a poor decision does anyone care?
      Now if this had happened to say, Brighton, Brentford, Fulham or even Liverpool or Leeds then it would be a different story.

  • Comment posted by Aah Tea, today at 18:59

    Nothing wrong with VAR - just the officials operating it - woeful. They are either incompetent or they have a bias, which is it?

    How can they get it wrong so often when they have every facility to see what’s happened?

    And when they do, what’s the sanction, what’s the remedy?

  • Comment posted by ChelPau, today at 18:25

    I hope Potter 'comes good' but for the love of all that is holy "Why does he keep playing the inept and thoroughly out of his class - Cuccurella?"

    • Reply posted by Rayp, today at 18:31

      Rayp replied:
      agree, lets get back to 3-5-2 with James and Chilwell as wing backs, also lets start moving the ball quicker, tippy tappy football is not the Chelsea way !

  • Comment posted by macca, today at 18:46

    Why don’t the VAR officials come out and say why they didn’t give a penalty then we could may be understand there decision.

    • Reply posted by Dave, today at 19:02

      Dave replied:
      Their

  • Comment posted by RLF, today at 18:34

    VAR, what a joke. No consistency. UEFA's idea?? Ditch it.

    • Reply posted by Grover, today at 21:37

      Grover replied:
      100%

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 19:07

    There is clearly a problem with the integrity of officials English football!

  • Comment posted by Rikachu, today at 18:52

    I wouldn't mind if there was some transparency akin to rugby's TMO. That way the officials would be held accountable and fans would know why a decision was made.

    • Reply posted by Barnyards, today at 19:46

      Barnyards replied:
      Trust me TMO in rugby has same problems, not as much as football, take a look at the Irish game, should have been a red card and then Irish try really wasn’t a try, good game

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 18:07

    At least we have VAR to stop all these missed mistakes by the referee right.... oh wait!

  • Comment posted by Name, today at 18:09

    Potter looks like hes aged about 15 years since joining Chelsea

    • Reply posted by Barnyards, today at 19:47

      Barnyards replied:
      Might be Ambrovich in disguise

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 18:50

    How many times does it need to be said that Chelsea need a striker? Havertz as a false 9 is just not very effective. He had Fofana on the bench, so why not use him?

  • Comment posted by Farnz, today at 18:18

    "We’re just double checking this comment."

    VAR?

    Good luck with that ...

  • Comment posted by Clive, today at 18:36

    Everything VAR stinks.

    • Reply posted by paul schofield, today at 20:12

      paul schofield replied:
      Agree, Super rich Chelsea will now be governed by PIGMOL

  • Comment posted by stevo, today at 19:06

    Potters ok stick by him .

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport