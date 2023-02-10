Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield moved to within one point of the Irish Premiership's top two teams with a 1-0 win over Cliftonville.

A second-half Kris Lowe own goal saw the Blues past the Reds, who are level on points with leaders Larne.

Conor McMenamin and Matthew Shevlin were on target as Coleraine and Glentoran drew 2-2.

Crusaders stayed well in touch with the pacesetters by beating 10-man Dungannon Swifts 3-0 while Ballymena United against Portadown ended in a 0-0 draw.

Blues mark Lafferty debut with win

Watch: Lafferty makes debut as Blues edge Reds

Linfield marked the debut of Northern Ireland international Kyle Lafferty by securing only their third win of the season over a top six side in the league.

Lowe got the final touch in the 59th minute after Kirk Millar had delivered a low cross to the back post.

Lafferty fired over the bar from Jamie Mulgrew's cut-back in the first half while Levi Ives' near post effort was superbly saved by Chris Johns.

After the break Chris McKee had a shot cleared off the line by Rory Hale while in the final minute Joe Gormley had the ball in the net but the flag went up for offside.

Gormley was first to react to Ronan Hale's long-range strike that hit the inside of Chris Johns' far post after the former Coleraine stopper was left stranded.

Honours even at Showgrounds

Watch: Shevlin strikes late to rescue point for Coleraine

A last-minute equaliser from the league's leading scorer Shevlin helped Coleraine to a share of the points at Ballycastle Road.

Shevlin's 20th goal of the season rescued the Bannsiders when it appeared sub McMenamin's superb strike in the 82nd minute had won it for the visitors, the NI international lashing a left-foot shot high into the roof of the net.

Earlier, the Glens had come from a goal down through an Aaron Jarvis own goal after namesake Dean Jarvis had volleyed the hosts in front.

The home side wasted a great chance to take the lead in the 21st minute when Matthew Shevlin, so reliable in front of goal this season, blasted a penalty high over the crossbar after Andrew Scott had been fouled inside the box by Glens' defender Luke McCullough.

That disappointment turned to joy just 60 seconds later as defender Jarvis volleyed high into the roof of the net from close range following a Josh Carson cross.

Two minutes before half-time Bobby Burns swung over a dangerous free-kick from near the touchline, the ball coming off Aaron Jarvis.

Crues ease past Swifts

Watch: Comfortable Crues see off Swifts to go fourth

Crusaders, fourth in the table, enjoyed a comfortable afternoon as goals from Jordan Forsythe, Paul Heatley and Adam Lecky gave them all three points.

It took 20 minutes for Crusaders to have their first shot and it resulted in a goal.

Referee Declan Hassan adjudged that Dean Curry handled the ball inside the area, with Forsythe stepping up and sending Dungannon goalkeeper Declan Dunne the wrong way.

The Crues made sure of the three points shortly after the break as Heatley showed some neat footwork before passing the ball past a helpless Dunne in the Swifts goal.

Just moments later the hosts had their third as Lecky controlled beautifully inside the penalty area before finding the back of the net through the legs of the Swifts 'keeper.

Ethan McGee was sent for an early shower on 78 minutes for a second yellow card to make Dungannon's afternoon even worse.

Dull goal-less draw at Ballymena

Ballymena and Portadown in Showgrounds stalemate

In a quiet opening half at Warden Street, Ballymena had appeals for a penalty turned away after Ryan Waide tumbled over the outstretched leg of Barney McKeown.

Ballymena skipper Josh Kelly side-footed an effort over after a David McDaid cut-back.

Portadown came close to opening the scoring on 58 minutes when Luke Wilson's header from a Reece Jordan corner was headed off the line by Mikey Place.

The visitors had another opening when Alberto Balde collected a Mark Russell cross and cut inside but then blazed his shot wastefully over.

Ballymena stay in seventh position while Portadown remain rooted firmly at the foot of the table.