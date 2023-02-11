Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express) external-link

Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I won't be" as the Celtic manager continues to be linked with Leeds United.(Sun) external-link

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, 42, is "very interested" in replacing the sacked Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager. (Football Insider) external-link

Gerrard would bring former Leeds United midfielder and his assistant at Ibrox, Gary McAllister, back to Elland Road as part of his coaching staff if he is appointed manager. (Mirror) external-link

Rangers are tracking Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, 27, after he was axed as number one at Carrow Road. (Sun) external-link

Manager Michael Beale has drawn up a list of goalkeeper targets for Rangers.(Record) external-link

Beale says he hasn't discussed current Rangers first choice keeper Allan McGregor's future as yet, with the 41-year-old out of contract this summer. (Sun) external-link