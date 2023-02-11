Scottish Gossip: Kyogo, Celtic, Postecoglou, Leeds, Rangers, Gunn, Lafferty
Celtic are sweating over Kyogo Furuhashi's fitness for the Viaplay Cup final against Rangers on 26 February after the forward injured his arm in Saturday's 5-1 Scottish Cup defeat of St Mirren. (Express)
Ange Postecoglou says he makes decisions "as if I'm going to be here forever - but I won't be" as the Celtic manager continues to be linked with Leeds United.(Sun)
Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, 42, is "very interested" in replacing the sacked Jesse Marsch as Leeds manager. (Football Insider)
Gerrard would bring former Leeds United midfielder and his assistant at Ibrox, Gary McAllister, back to Elland Road as part of his coaching staff if he is appointed manager. (Mirror)
Rangers are tracking Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn, 27, after he was axed as number one at Carrow Road. (Sun)
Manager Michael Beale has drawn up a list of goalkeeper targets for Rangers.(Record)
Beale says he hasn't discussed current Rangers first choice keeper Allan McGregor's future as yet, with the 41-year-old out of contract this summer. (Sun)