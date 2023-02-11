Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

Jordan Willis made 60 appearances in three seasons for Sunderland

Wycombe Wanderers have signed free-agent defender Jordan Willis on a deal to the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has been on trial at Adams Park, having been without a club since leaving Sunderland last summer.

Willis began his career at Coventry City and made more than 200 appearances for the Sky Blues before joining Sunderland in 2019.

His deal with Wycombe was completed in time for him to be available for Saturday's game against Derby County.

Willis was named on the bench for the game with the Rams.

