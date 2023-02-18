Close menu
National League
YeovilYeovil Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: Huish Park

Yeovil Town v Notts County

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County32238180295177
2Wrexham30226277275072
3Woking31177755322358
4Chesterfield29165853371653
5Barnet2916585647953
6Southend29138840261447
7Boreham Wood29111173528744
8Bromley30111184438644
9Eastleigh30135123736144
10Dag & Red30126124448-442
11Wealdstone29118103541-641
12Solihull Moors31117134645140
13Aldershot32115164350-738
14Altrincham3099124254-1236
15Halifax30105152739-1235
16Maidenhead United3096153344-1133
17Yeovil2861482528-332
18York3088143539-432
19Oldham2988133946-732
20Dorking2986154469-2530
21Gateshead29611123747-1029
22Torquay2968153252-2026
23Scunthorpe3058173559-2423
24Maidstone United3157193568-3322
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC