Oldham Athletic v Maidstone United

OldhamOldham Athletic15:00Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|32
|23
|8
|1
|80
|29
|51
|77
|2
|Wrexham
|30
|22
|6
|2
|77
|27
|50
|72
|3
|Woking
|31
|17
|7
|7
|55
|32
|23
|58
|4
|Chesterfield
|29
|16
|5
|8
|53
|37
|16
|53
|5
|Barnet
|29
|16
|5
|8
|56
|47
|9
|53
|6
|Southend
|29
|13
|8
|8
|40
|26
|14
|47
|7
|Boreham Wood
|29
|11
|11
|7
|35
|28
|7
|44
|8
|Bromley
|30
|11
|11
|8
|44
|38
|6
|44
|9
|Eastleigh
|30
|13
|5
|12
|37
|36
|1
|44
|10
|Dag & Red
|30
|12
|6
|12
|44
|48
|-4
|42
|11
|Wealdstone
|29
|11
|8
|10
|35
|41
|-6
|41
|12
|Solihull Moors
|31
|11
|7
|13
|46
|45
|1
|40
|13
|Aldershot
|32
|11
|5
|16
|43
|50
|-7
|38
|14
|Altrincham
|30
|9
|9
|12
|42
|54
|-12
|36
|15
|Halifax
|30
|10
|5
|15
|27
|39
|-12
|35
|16
|Maidenhead United
|30
|9
|6
|15
|33
|44
|-11
|33
|17
|Yeovil
|28
|6
|14
|8
|25
|28
|-3
|32
|18
|York
|30
|8
|8
|14
|35
|39
|-4
|32
|19
|Oldham
|29
|8
|8
|13
|39
|46
|-7
|32
|20
|Dorking
|29
|8
|6
|15
|44
|69
|-25
|30
|21
|Gateshead
|29
|6
|11
|12
|37
|47
|-10
|29
|22
|Torquay
|29
|6
|8
|15
|32
|52
|-20
|26
|23
|Scunthorpe
|30
|5
|8
|17
|35
|59
|-24
|23
|24
|Maidstone United
|31
|5
|7
|19
|35
|68
|-33
|22
Explore the secret workings of the tabloids, PRs and agents connected to ‘Wagatha Christie'
Amanda Holden and Alan Carr set out to renovate two crumbling properties in sun-drenched Sicily
Glittering drama based on the audacious Brink’s-Mat security depot heist
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.