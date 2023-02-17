Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe is hopeful that Callum Wilson could be available to face Liverpool

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United duo Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin are available following injury, while Callum Wilson could come back into contention.

Bruno Guimaraes serves the final game of a three-match suspension and Joe Willock might miss out due to a minor hamstring issue.

Liverpool have no new injury concerns, although young full-back Calvin Ramsey has undergone knee surgery.

Thiago, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate and Arthur Melo remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Have Liverpool turned the corner with Monday's win over Everton? I am not sure about that.

Jurgen Klopp's side did look more like their old selves, especially with the way they counter-attacked, but their defence was not exactly stretched.

The question with Newcastle is whether they are just running out of steam. They looked short of energy against Bournemouth last time out.

Bruno Guimaraes, who is still suspended, is a big miss too. They just don't have the same control in midfield without him.

Liverpool are the only team to have beaten Newcastle in the league this season. I don't see them doing the double - but I am going to sit on the fence and go with a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are winless in 12 Premier League meetings since a 2-0 home victory in December 2015.

Liverpool are unbeaten in five league games at Newcastle. They have never gone six matches without a league defeat at St James' Park.

Liverpool have come from behind to beat Newcastle 10 times in the Premier League, including a 2-1 win in the reverse fixture this season. It is a joint Premier League record along with Manchester United's tallies of 10 comeback triumphs versus Newcastle and Southampton.

Newcastle United

Newcastle have equalled the club record of 17 league games without defeat since losing 2-1 to Liverpool in August.

The Magpies have not conceded more than once in any of those 17 games. Their longest league run without conceding at least twice is 18 matches, set in 2004.

Newcastle have drawn five of their past six Premier League fixtures, including each of the last three.

They have the best defensive record in the division, conceding 13 goals. Only Manchester City and Liverpool have scored multiple Premier League goals versus the Magpies this campaign.

Their only defeat in their last 21 Premier League home games was 1-0 versus Liverpool in April 2022.

This is the first time Newcastle face Liverpool in the Premier League while at least five places above the Reds since September 2006, when 15th-placed Liverpool beat Newcastle 2-0 at Anfield.

Eddie Howe has lost 14 of his 16 matches as a manager versus Liverpool in all competitions.

Alexander Isak scored on his Newcastle debut in the reverse fixture against Liverpool. The last Magpies player to net home and away league goals against the Reds in the same season was Alan Shearer in 1999-00.

Miguel Almiron has 10 goals in 22 top-flight appearances this season but has not scored in any of his last four home league games.

Newcastle are winless in all five Premier League fixtures without Bruno Guimaraes this season (D4, L1).

Liverpool

Liverpool could lose four successive Premier League away games for the first time since April 2012, when the fourth fixture was a 2-0 loss at Newcastle.

The Reds could also concede at least three goals in four straight away league fixtures for the first time since 1954.

Liverpool have lost nine of their 16 away matches in all competitions this campaign. They have only fared worse in one of the past 10 seasons, suffering 12 defeats in 2014-15.

They have not kept a Premier League clean sheet outside of Liverpool since a 1-0 win at Newcastle in April.

Mohamed Salah has scored nine goals in nine Premier League appearances against teams managed by Eddie Howe. He has not netted more than six Premier League goals versus any other manager.

