Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City: Chris Wood denies City win

By Jess AndersonBBC Sport

Nottingham Forest celebrate
Forest scored with their only attempt on target, having created four chances to City's 23

Manchester City missed the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League as Chris Wood's late goal earned Nottingham Forest a point at the City Ground.

Bernardo Silva's rocket from 20 yards opened the scoring and the visitors missed chances in abundance to put the game to bed.

Erling Haaland volleyed against the crossbar and ballooned the rebound over the top after Aymeric Laporte's header was brilliantly saved by Forest keeper Keylor Navas.

Morgan Gibbs-White's fizzed cross was tapped in at the far post in the 84th minute for Wood's first Forest goal.

The draw extended Forest's unbeaten home run to eight games and dealt a blow to City's title hopes after Arsenal returned to the top with a 4-2 comeback win against Aston Villa earlier on Saturday.

City rue missed opportunities

After being limited to 37% possession against Arsenal in midweek, the lowest percentage of any Guardiola team in the top flight, City returned to some semblance of normality with a dominant 84% in the opening period on Saturday.

Starting his first game after a spell on the sidelines with a foot injury, Phil Foden was a highlight for City, driving forward and making a nuisance of himself to a depleted Forest backline.

Silva, playing again as a makeshift left-back, sent a decent effort from range whistling over the bar moments before receiving the ball on the edge of the area and firing a stunning left-footed shot into the roof of the net.

The goal was reward for the visitors' continued pressure and they had ample opportunity to prevent the nervy finish, Foden's off-balance pass not quite reaching Haaland for a tap-in and Ilkay Gundogan narrowly misjudging Kyle Walker's cross.

But City, for all their dominance, were made to rue their missed chances and were reduced to last-ditch attempts as they scrambled for a late winner.

Kevin de Bruyne had seven attempts at goal but found his radar to be off target as City failed to capitalise on any momentum gathered from their victory over title rivals Arsenal on Wednesday.

They have now dropped 15 away points this season, compared to 11 in total last term.

Forest take their chance

Forest will have considered themselves lucky to go into half-time trailing by only one goal having seen the majority of the first period played in their own half.

They had won four of their past seven matches at home and showed mere glimpses of danger on the counter-attack as City committed bodies forward.

Gibbs-White and Brennan Johnson had chances to break away, with the latter denied by Walker's block before bounding forward again but with no one in support to latch onto his squared ball.

Forest were without centre-backs Scott McKenna and Willy Boly, who picked up injuries last time out, and Steve Cooper's side did not put together any meaningful periods of possession or chances.

But, as City became frustrated, Forest were patient and ultimately efficient enough to take their opportunity when it finally came, their only shot on target all afternoon.

Player of the match

WoodChris Wood

with an average of 8.33

Nottingham Forest

Line-ups

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 12Navas
  • 24AurierSubstituted forWoodat 79'minutes
  • 4WorrallBooked at 14mins
  • 38Felipe
  • 32LodiSubstituted forToffoloat 79'minutes
  • 23Freuler
  • 6ShelveySubstituted forMangalaat 72'minutes
  • 8ColbackSubstituted forN Williamsat 58'minutes
  • 10Gibbs-White
  • 28dos Santos de OliveiraSubstituted forA Ayewat 58'minutes
  • 20Johnson

Substitutes

  • 5Mangala
  • 7N Williams
  • 13Hennessey
  • 15Toffolo
  • 16Surridge
  • 25Dennis
  • 31Furtado Scarpa
  • 34A Ayew
  • 39Wood

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 2Walker
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 16Rodri
  • 8Gündogan
  • 17De BruyneSubstituted forÁlvarezat 88'minutes
  • 47FodenSubstituted forAkéat 89'minutes
  • 9Haaland
  • 10Grealish

Substitutes

  • 4Phillips
  • 6Aké
  • 18Ortega
  • 19Álvarez
  • 21Gómez
  • 25Akanji
  • 26Mahrez
  • 80Palmer
  • 82Lewis
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
29,365

Match Stats

Home TeamNottm ForestAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home4
Away23
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home0
Away10
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Manchester City 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nottingham Forest 1, Manchester City 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nathan Aké with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City).

  6. Post update

    Felipe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Nathan Aké replaces Phil Foden.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Julián Álvarez replaces Kevin De Bruyne.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Erling Haaland (Manchester City).

  10. Post update

    Felipe (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Bernardo Silva (Manchester City).

  12. Post update

    Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  14. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Nottingham Forest - Nottingham Forest 1-1 Manchester City (Chris Wood).

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Nottingham Forest 1, Manchester City 1. Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Morgan Gibbs-White.Goal confirmed following VAR Review.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

  17. Post update

    Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest).

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Chris Wood replaces Serge Aurier because of an injury.

Comments

Join the conversation

364 comments

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 17:05

    So pleased for Forest and Cooper.

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 17:11

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      One in the eye...

      For chi tea...

      Nice one Forest...

      Isn't it.

  • Comment posted by pepiliverpool, today at 17:07

    Hahahaha Manchester Cheaty you are playing the twice European Champions

    • Reply posted by Plastikman5, today at 17:17

      Plastikman5 replied:
      foolish comment from a foolish peep

  • Comment posted by Longinthetooth, today at 17:04

    Wow well done Forest

    • Reply posted by Bacon Baobap, today at 17:12

      Bacon Baobap replied:
      Good game of soccer right there!

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 17:06

    2 x European Cup winners Nottingham Forest. A good honest club

    • Reply posted by henrikherrmann, today at 17:12

      henrikherrmann replied:
      football club you mean

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 17:05

    They are not called The Tricky Trees for nothing!

    Thanks Forest from a happy Gooner.

    • Reply posted by craigneo, today at 17:08

      craigneo replied:
      Let's see if you are happy at the end of the season spud.

  • Comment posted by Decelon, today at 17:06

    Thank you Forest, from the rest of the league.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:18

      Sport Report replied:
      Except Man City I would have thought

  • Comment posted by Nex, today at 17:04

    Today is a good day

    • Reply posted by CJR, today at 17:15

      CJR replied:
      Not yet as long as Newcastle win then it’s a good day, city 2 pnts dropped today how important may that be.

  • Comment posted by Shillings575, today at 17:06

    Come on You Reddsssssss! So proud of Steve Cooper and the boys. The City Ground is a fortress.

    • Reply posted by grizzle, today at 17:10

      grizzle replied:
      Except for when MARCUS RASHFORDS boys spanked you 3 zip 🤣😂🤣👊🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by The Detectorist, today at 17:06

    Cheats never prosper, well done Forest

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 17:09

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      Well played Forest...

      Good riddance to bad rubbish...

      #115...

      Wasn't it

  • Comment posted by Jangulas, today at 17:10

    Many had written Forest off early in the season but they're really digging in and getting results, well done 👍

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 17:05

    Robin Hood stole a point from City.

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:20

      Sport Report replied:
      Took, not stole

  • Comment posted by whole_world_gone_mad, today at 17:05

    Classic example of bit of passion and determination you can conquer the Everest…. Well done Forest…

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 17:18

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Indeed.
      Where was the one-man demolition mercenary machine Ha ha land?

  • Comment posted by henrikherrmann, today at 17:05

    Up the forest!!!!!!!!!!!!!! one point in the bag!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Rw, today at 17:20

      Rw replied:
      I know pal , it’s not what you should be going for at home but if I was offered that result before the game then I would have took it . We are so far behind but we are improving with every game . Staying up is the target and if that means playing ugly to get results then that’s how it’s going to be .

  • Comment posted by jason, today at 17:06

    I think half these city players have got one foot out of the door after the cheating revelations came out last week. None of them want to play in the championship or win tainted titles that nobody recognises

    • Reply posted by livingmercerway, today at 17:13

      livingmercerway replied:
      Yeah, that’s why Arsenal thrashed them mid- week.
      😜

  • Comment posted by Ditto, today at 17:05

    Wood you believe it?

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:20

      Sport Report replied:
      Tree-mendous result!

  • Comment posted by PolPotter, today at 17:10

    Forest 1 Man ££££££££££££££££££££££ Cheaty 1

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 17:15

      Steve replied:
      Sooooo original.

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 17:06

    Every Man City fan in the world after mid week: “The league’s ours”.

    • Reply posted by livingmercerway, today at 17:10

      livingmercerway replied:
      Not a single one - we know how it works.

  • Comment posted by orangeazz, today at 17:05

    Have a guess how much my heart bleeds for the FFP cheats? I have the worlds smallest violin limbering up!!!!

  • Comment posted by BC-RAWA, today at 17:06

    Fortress City Ground.
    It’s not (just) about possession.
    It’s about what you do with it.
    COYR

    • Reply posted by Neutral fan, today at 17:24

      Neutral fan replied:
      Well it's certainly not playing negative for 80mins..