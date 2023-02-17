Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Nottingham Forest centre-backs Scott McKenna and Willy Boly were both forced off injured after just seven minutes last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest have requested dispensation from the Premier League to reinstate Steve Cook in their 25-man squad, citing a lack of fit defenders.

Scott McKenna will be missing for six weeks with a hamstring injury, while Willy Boly is out for at least three months with a similar issue.

Jesse Lingard is nursing Achilles and knee problems and will be assessed.

John Stones is Manchester City's only confirmed absentee as he continues his recovery from a thigh strain.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is a tricky game for Manchester City because Nottingham Forest have such a good record at the City Ground, where they have not been beaten in the league since September.

I still worry about City's left-back position and you can get at them defensively. Forest will have a real go too at home.

But we saw Pep Guardiola's side flex their muscles when they beat Arsenal to go top of the league on Wednesday. It was a reminder that they have players who can produce moments of brilliance.

City's second-half display really was excellent and I don't even think they have really hit their stride yet, which is ominous for the rest of the Premier League - there is much more to come from them.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest are hosting Manchester City in a Premier League match for the first time beating them 3-0 in September 1995 courtesy of two goals from Jason Lee and one from Steve Stone.

City won the reverse fixture 6-0 in August and can complete a top-flight double against Forest for the first time since the 1990-91 season.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have lost all five Premier League games this season versus the current top five, conceding 18 unanswered goals.

However, Steve Cooper's side are unbeaten in their last seven top-flight home matches, winning four and drawing three.

They have scored the opening goal in nine of their 11 Premier League home fixtures this season, a joint high with Manchester City.

Forest have lost their seven most recent top-flight games against reigning champions, conceding 29 goals and scoring just three.

Brennan Johnson has been directly involved in each of his team's last five league goals, scoring three and assisting two.

Johnson is vying to become the first player to score in three consecutive top-flight home appearances for Forest since Dougie Freedman in 1999.

Manchester City

City have won their last nine top-flight fixtures against newly-promoted opposition.

They have dropped 13 away points this season, compared to 11 in total last term.

Erling Haaland scored three times in August's 6-0 win against Forest and is vying to become the second player to net two Premier League hat-tricks against the same side in a single Premier League season, emulating Emmanuel Adebayor for Arsenal against Derby in 2007-08.

Haaland's total of 26 Premier League goals is the joint highest by a Manchester City player in a season, matching Sergio Aguero's final tally in 2014-15.

Kyle Walker is set to make his 350th Premier League appearance.

