Last updated on .From the section Premier League

William Saliba, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Martinelli celebrates Arsenal's fourth goal

Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to win a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa and return to the top of the Premier League.

Jorginho's shot came off the crossbar and bounced in off Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to put Arsenal 3-2 up, before substitute Gabriel Martinelli raced clear to score as Villa chased an equaliser.

Villa twice led, through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, in the first half.

They were pegged back by goals from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko either side of the break.

Victory ended Arsenal's run of three games without a win and took them back above Manchester City after losing to them in midweek.

There was an electric pace to the game from the off, and Villa took the lead inside five minutes through Watkins' fourth goal in as many matches.

He caught Arsenal cold on the counter, latching on to Matty Cash's long pass before beating William Saliba and finding the far corner.

It took only 11 minutes for Arsenal to respond. Moments after Tyrone Mings cleared Eddie Nketiah's shot on to the bar, Saka levelled with a powerful effort into the roof of the net.

Coutinho, making his first league start under Villa boss Unai Emery, put the hosts back in front, rounding off a wonderful team move with a calm finish from inside the area.

On the hour Zinchenko found space at the edge of the box and fired in at the near post from a short corner for his first Arsenal goal, before Nketiah fired over minutes later.

Martin Odegaard shot wide with 14 minutes remaining and it looked as though it would not be Arsenal's day until Jorginho and Martinelli's vital contributions.

Gunners show resolve

There had been so much talk about Arsenal's title chances after losing to City, despite the fact they went into this match level on points with a game in hand.

For long periods they looked like they may come up short again.

But they proved their mental strength with those stoppage-time goals, as well as the fact they twice came from behind.

There was no panic as they probed and pushed late on, even when Nketiah and Odegaard missed chances and Villa were going for it themselves.

Winning titles is about overcoming adversity under pressure, and that is exactly what Arsenal did today.

"We can take two big lessons," manager Mikel Arteta told BBC Sport. "In the first half we did the simple things wrong and in the second half we raised our individual level and did the simple things right.

"We totally merited the win."

Emery 'embarrassed' by Martinez

Tactically, Emery's plan was clear and it very nearly worked.

Villa started the better and scored early. Even as Arsenal settled after Saka's goal, Villa maintained their threat through Watkins, Coutinho and Emi Buendia.

Having the lead at the break allowed them to stay compact and absorb Arsenal pressure and, although they conceded again, Watkins continued to cause problems.

Bringing Leon Bailey on could have paid off, but Arsenal found a way through to condemn Emery to defeat against his former club.

While Martinez was unfortunate with his own goal, Villa boss Emery was furious at his keeper for going up for the corner from which Arsenal broke away to add their fourth.

"Today I am very, very disappointed," said Emery. "I am embarrassed about the last goal. I have never told my keeper to go forward. It's not the spirit.

"We have to keep our mind clear and be smart. Today he decided it was his decision. He knows now."

Villa sit in 11th in the table after a third straight defeat.

Player of the match Saka Bukayo Saka with an average of 7.96 Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa

Arsenal Arsenal Arsenal Aston Villa Avg Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 5.82 Squad number 23 Player name Philippe Coutinho Average rating 5.45 Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 5.02 Squad number 2 Player name Cash Average rating 4.96 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 4.92 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 4.88 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 4.81 Squad number 44 Player name Kamara Average rating 4.78 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 4.76 Squad number 15 Player name Álex Moreno Average rating 4.65 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 4.58 Squad number 22 Player name Durán Average rating 4.58 Squad number 1 Player name E Martínez Average rating 4.38 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 4.37 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 4.21 Squad number 32 Player name Dendoncker Average rating 4.18 Arsenal Avg Squad number 7 Player name Saka Average rating 7.96 Squad number 11 Player name Gabriel Martinelli Average rating 7.73 Squad number 8 Player name Ødegaard Average rating 7.44 Squad number 20 Player name Jorginho Average rating 7.43 Squad number 35 Player name Zinchenko Average rating 7.41 Squad number 21 Player name Fábio Vieira Average rating 7.14 Squad number 1 Player name Ramsdale Average rating 7.07 Squad number 3 Player name Tierney Average rating 6.97 Squad number 4 Player name White Average rating 6.93 Squad number 6 Player name Gabriel Magalhães Average rating 6.86 Squad number 18 Player name Tomiyasu Average rating 6.79 Squad number 12 Player name Saliba Average rating 6.72 Squad number 34 Player name Xhaka Average rating 6.65 Squad number 16 Player name Holding Average rating 6.64 Squad number 19 Player name Trossard Average rating 6.63 Squad number 14 Player name Nketiah Average rating 6.26

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aston Villa Formation 4-4-2 1 E Martínez 2 Cash 4 Konsa 5 Mings 15 Moreno Lopera 7 McGinn 6 Douglas Luiz 44 Kamara 23 Coutinho 10 Buendía 11 Watkins 1 E Martínez Booked at 84mins

2 Cash

4 Konsa

5 Mings

15 Moreno Lopera Substituted for Digne at 78' minutes

7 McGinn

6 Douglas Luiz Booked at 45mins Substituted for Dendoncker at 67' minutes

44 Kamara

23 Coutinho Substituted for J Ramsey at 62' minutes

10 Buendía Substituted for Bailey at 67' minutes

11 Watkins Substituted for Durán at 78' minutes Substitutes 9 Traoré

16 Chambers

18 Young

22 Durán

27 Digne

31 Bailey

32 Dendoncker

38 Sinisalo

41 J Ramsey Arsenal Formation 4-3-3 1 Ramsdale 4 White 12 Saliba 6 Gabriel 35 Zinchenko 8 Ødegaard 20 Jorginho 34 Xhaka 7 Saka 14 Nketiah 19 Trossard 1 Ramsdale

4 White Substituted for Tomiyasu at 79' minutes

12 Saliba

6 Gabriel

35 Zinchenko Substituted for Tierney at 90+3' minutes

8 Ødegaard Substituted for Holding at 90+4' minutes

20 Jorginho

34 Xhaka Substituted for Fábio Vieira at 79' minutes

7 Saka Booked at 45mins

14 Nketiah

19 Trossard Substituted for Martinelli at 68' minutes Substitutes 3 Tierney

10 Smith Rowe

11 Martinelli

15 Kiwior

16 Holding

18 Tomiyasu

21 Fábio Vieira

24 Nelson

30 Turner Referee: Simon Hooper Attendance: 42,066 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4. goal Goal! Goal! Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Vieira with a through ball following a fast break. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by William Saliba. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko. goal Goal! Own Goal by Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa. Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 3. Post update Jorginho (Arsenal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli. Post update Attempt saved. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by John McGinn. Post update Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Leon Bailey (Aston Villa). Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa). Post update Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa). Post update Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorginho. Post update Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner. Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ezri Konsa. Post update Hand ball by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa). Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward