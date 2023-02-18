Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa2ArsenalArsenal4

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal: Stoppage-time goals send Gunners top of Premier League

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments254

William Saliba, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Martinelli
William Saliba, Fabio Vieira and Gabriel Martinelli celebrates Arsenal's fourth goal

Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to win a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa and return to the top of the Premier League.

Jorginho's shot came off the crossbar and bounced in off Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to put Arsenal 3-2 up, before substitute Gabriel Martinelli raced clear to score as Villa chased an equaliser.

Villa twice led, through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, in the first half.

They were pegged back by goals from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko either side of the break.

Victory ended Arsenal's run of three games without a win and took them back above Manchester City after losing to them in midweek.

There was an electric pace to the game from the off, and Villa took the lead inside five minutes through Watkins' fourth goal in as many matches.

He caught Arsenal cold on the counter, latching on to Matty Cash's long pass before beating William Saliba and finding the far corner.

It took only 11 minutes for Arsenal to respond. Moments after Tyrone Mings cleared Eddie Nketiah's shot on to the bar, Saka levelled with a powerful effort into the roof of the net.

Coutinho, making his first league start under Villa boss Unai Emery, put the hosts back in front, rounding off a wonderful team move with a calm finish from inside the area.

On the hour Zinchenko found space at the edge of the box and fired in at the near post from a short corner for his first Arsenal goal, before Nketiah fired over minutes later.

Martin Odegaard shot wide with 14 minutes remaining and it looked as though it would not be Arsenal's day until Jorginho and Martinelli's vital contributions.

Gunners show resolve

There had been so much talk about Arsenal's title chances after losing to City, despite the fact they went into this match level on points with a game in hand.

For long periods they looked like they may come up short again.

But they proved their mental strength with those stoppage-time goals, as well as the fact they twice came from behind.

There was no panic as they probed and pushed late on, even when Nketiah and Odegaard missed chances and Villa were going for it themselves.

Winning titles is about overcoming adversity under pressure, and that is exactly what Arsenal did today.

"We can take two big lessons," manager Mikel Arteta told BBC Sport. "In the first half we did the simple things wrong and in the second half we raised our individual level and did the simple things right.

"We totally merited the win."

Emery 'embarrassed' by Martinez

Tactically, Emery's plan was clear and it very nearly worked.

Villa started the better and scored early. Even as Arsenal settled after Saka's goal, Villa maintained their threat through Watkins, Coutinho and Emi Buendia.

Having the lead at the break allowed them to stay compact and absorb Arsenal pressure and, although they conceded again, Watkins continued to cause problems.

Bringing Leon Bailey on could have paid off, but Arsenal found a way through to condemn Emery to defeat against his former club.

While Martinez was unfortunate with his own goal, Villa boss Emery was furious at his keeper for going up for the corner from which Arsenal broke away to add their fourth.

"Today I am very, very disappointed," said Emery. "I am embarrassed about the last goal. I have never told my keeper to go forward. It's not the spirit.

"We have to keep our mind clear and be smart. Today he decided it was his decision. He knows now."

Villa sit in 11th in the table after a third straight defeat.

Player of the match

SakaBukayo Saka

with an average of 7.96

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    5.82

  2. Squad number23Player namePhilippe Coutinho
    Average rating

    5.45

  3. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    5.02

  4. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    4.96

  5. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    4.92

  6. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    4.88

  7. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    4.81

  8. Squad number44Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    4.78

  9. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    4.76

  10. Squad number15Player nameÁlex Moreno
    Average rating

    4.65

  11. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    4.58

  12. Squad number22Player nameDurán
    Average rating

    4.58

  13. Squad number1Player nameE Martínez
    Average rating

    4.38

  14. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    4.37

  15. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    4.21

  16. Squad number32Player nameDendoncker
    Average rating

    4.18

Arsenal

  1. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.96

  2. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.73

  3. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.44

  4. Squad number20Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    7.43

  5. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    7.41

  6. Squad number21Player nameFábio Vieira
    Average rating

    7.14

  7. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    7.07

  8. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    6.97

  9. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.93

  10. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    6.86

  11. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    6.79

  12. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    6.72

  13. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    6.65

  14. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    6.64

  15. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    6.63

  16. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    6.26

Line-ups

Aston Villa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1E MartínezBooked at 84mins
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 15Moreno LoperaSubstituted forDigneat 78'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas LuizBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDendonckerat 67'minutes
  • 44Kamara
  • 23CoutinhoSubstituted forJ Ramseyat 62'minutes
  • 10BuendíaSubstituted forBaileyat 67'minutes
  • 11WatkinsSubstituted forDuránat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Traoré
  • 16Chambers
  • 18Young
  • 22Durán
  • 27Digne
  • 31Bailey
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 38Sinisalo
  • 41J Ramsey

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4WhiteSubstituted forTomiyasuat 79'minutes
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTierneyat 90+3'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forHoldingat 90+4'minutes
  • 20Jorginho
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forFábio Vieiraat 79'minutes
  • 7SakaBooked at 45mins
  • 14Nketiah
  • 19TrossardSubstituted forMartinelliat 68'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 11Martinelli
  • 15Kiwior
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 24Nelson
  • 30Turner
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
42,066

Match Stats

Home TeamAston VillaAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home33%
Away67%
Shots
Home7
Away20
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4.

  3. Goal!

    Goal! Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 4. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fábio Vieira with a through ball following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by William Saliba.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Rob Holding replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Kieran Tierney replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  7. Goal!

    Own Goal by Emiliano Martínez, Aston Villa. Aston Villa 2, Arsenal 3.

  8. Post update

    Jorginho (Arsenal) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Jacob Ramsey.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by John McGinn.

  11. Post update

    Eddie Nketiah (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Leon Bailey (Aston Villa).

  13. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  14. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa).

  15. Post update

    Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jorginho.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Ezri Konsa.

  20. Post update

    Hand ball by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).

Comments

Join the conversation

254 comments

  • Comment posted by Cosmik Debris, today at 15:17

    After Arsenal win 4-2, the inept BBC headline, for the first twenty five minutes after the end of the game "Unai Emery's Aston Villa denied his former club Arsenal the chance to go back to the top of the Premier League as they played out a dramatic draw at Villa Park". The irony, if it had been a draw Arsenal would have returned to the top of the league and we pay for this incisive journalism.

    • Reply posted by frank r, today at 15:22

      frank r replied:
      Many of us saw this. Someone at the BBC asleep?

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 15:17

    I think all that time wasteing by Martinez went to his head

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 15:19

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      👏 👏 👏

  • Comment posted by Doctor Sorders, today at 15:17

    Serves Martinez right. The dirty tricks specialist gets his comeuppance.

  • Comment posted by easy, today at 15:18

    Emiliano Martinez. Couldn't have happened to a nicer bloke.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:27

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Is that what happens when you cheat during a penalty shootout in a certain World Cup final

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 15:18

    Oh dear. Posting your match report before the end of the game is never a great idea 🤣🤣. Martinez scoring an own goal made it even funnier.

    • Reply posted by scrubchubby, today at 15:22

      scrubchubby replied:
      Yes, bizarre. Especially as the goal for 2-3 was a good few minutes before the end of the match.

  • Comment posted by redchiz, today at 15:17

    Karma for Emi Martinez, couldn't have happened to a nicer guy.

    • Reply posted by Villa Veni Vidi Vici Lions, today at 15:36

      Villa Veni Vidi Vici Lions replied:
      Proper twonk keeper and another 4 goals conceded. MBappe won't mind 😁

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 15:17

    Unai Emery's Aston Villa denied his former club Arsenal the chance to go back to the top of the Premier League as they played out a dramatic draw at Villa Park.

    Don’t press submit Harry until the final whistle

  • Comment posted by Fred, today at 15:18

    Martinez.

    Karma for time wasting

    That is all

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:26

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      What a header from a goalkeeper. We will be seeing that goal on Sky Sports Premier League years for the next decade😆

  • Comment posted by Dave B, today at 15:22

    Not a Gunners fan but laughed out load with Martinez heading into his goal ,then goes up (silly) to Gunners area then Gunners score again 😁 so much for best keeper in the world 😁

  • Comment posted by Rabbait, today at 15:19

    Glad that Arsenal bounced back to keep pressure on Man C - good response from the team!

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 15:18

    Still Londons' best team

  • Comment posted by grizzle, today at 15:16

    That was a great game. Well done both teams 👍

    Martinez that's KARMA 😂🤣😂

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:20

    BBC jumped the gun with posting it's report "Unai Emery Aston Villa denied former club...." , got caught out by the two late Arsenal goals....I haven't seen that before

    • Reply posted by mobiusgloop , today at 15:24

      mobiusgloop replied:
      Someone's getting their copy in a bit early! But they would have gone top with a draw anyway!

  • Comment posted by Brian, today at 15:18

    What a bounce back from a couple of bad results. Well done Arsenal, great game to watch.

  • Comment posted by name pending , today at 15:20

    Sacked in the morning, you’re getting sacked in the morning.
    No not either manager but the BBC reporter whose original match report talked all about a 2-2 draw.
    Anyway good exciting game, Arsenal needed that after recent struggles

  • Comment posted by Keith, today at 15:19

    Oh, you've amended the text now ? The original report said that Villa had denied Arsenal the chance to go top because it was 2-2, but Arsenal would STILL go top by one point. Sloppy reporting BBC !

  • Comment posted by pab, today at 15:16

    Villa had 33% possession and 28% of that was Martinez taking goal kicks!!

  • Comment posted by The Drogs Ballocks, today at 15:20

    Shocking reporting that the original report said the game finished 2-2, well done Arsenal

    • Reply posted by denniswatts, today at 15:25

      denniswatts replied:
      The WBC and their wishful thinking!

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 15:20

    Well fought Arsenal.
    Deserved some luck after last couple of games.
    Now go on and win the title!
    The honest way!

  • Comment posted by TightyWhities, today at 15:18

    I wish Arteta would drop Nketiah and Martinelli through the middle, Trossard then his position

    Just don’t think Nketiah, is good enough.
    Villa playing really well under Emery, wish them the best & hopefully they climb the table!

    Come on The Mighty Arsenal

    Spurts 15 points mind that gap!

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 15:27

      LionelRhodes replied:
      Yep I agree with you. Nketiah can do good things on his day but I don't think he is consistent enough to be a striker for Arsenal & lead a title charge. Misses too many chances & seems poor with headers.

