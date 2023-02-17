Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The 74.7% possession enjoyed by Roberto de Zerbi's Brighton side against Crystal Palace last Saturday was the highest tally they have recorded in any of their 211 Premier League matches

TEAM NEWS

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck will again miss out due to the calf injury he suffered against Bournemouth.

Levi Colwill and Jakub Moder also remain on the sidelines, but Adam Lallana will be assessed after a muscle problem.

Fulham are definitely without injured midfielder Tom Cairney and long-term absentee Neeskens Kebano.

However, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Antonee Robinson and Willian are all expected be available.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This should be a decent game between two good teams. Who would have thought at the start of the season that they would be sixth and seventh now, and both fighting for a European place?

Brighton were wasteful against Palace, which is why they dropped points in that one - as well as the VAR offside decision external-link that went against them after the line was drawn on the wrong Eagles defender.

Fulham always create chances too, home and away, so I think there will be goals here - especially if Brighton find their shooting boots.

Prediction: 3-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Fulham are unbeaten in all five of their Premier League fixtures with Brighton.

The Seagulls have faced Fulham more often without winning a Premier League game than any other opponent.

The Cottagers are looking to complete their first league double over Brighton since the 1992-93 season in the third tier.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton are the only Premier League side still unbeaten in all competitions in 2023, having won five and drawn two of their seven matches this year.

Albion can equal the club top-flight record of three successive home victories, which they last managed in November 2019.

Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Spurs have scored more top-flight goals than Brighton's 39 this season. The Seagulls need only four goals to surpass their previous highest tally in a Premier League campaign, set last season.

The Seagulls are unbeaten in their last nine Premier League home games against promoted sides and have kept a clean sheet in each of the last seven.

Fulham

Fulham's tally of 35 points is the most by a newly-promoted side after 23 games of a Premier League season since Wigan's 37 in 2005-06.

Only the two Manchester clubs have earned more points since the Premier League resumed after the World Cup than Fulham's 16.

Their 10 top-flight wins this season is double the amount they managed in their previous top-flight campaign.

A fifth Premier League away win of 2022-23 would equal their highest tally in a season, set in 2003-04.

