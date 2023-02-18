Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea0SouthamptonSouthampton1

Chelsea 0-1 Southampton: James Ward-Prowse free-kick deepens gloom for Graham Potter

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

James Ward-Prowse, Southampton, Chelsea
Only David Beckham has scored more direct free-kick goals in the Premier League than James Ward-Prowse

Chelsea's poor form under manager Graham Potter continued as a trademark free-kick from James Ward-Prowse earned the Premier League's bottom club Southampton a surprise victory at Stamford Bridge.

Ward-Prowse scored the game's only goal in first-half stoppage time, sending a curling effort over the Chelsea wall and into the corner from the edge of the penalty area.

The result means Chelsea have now won just two games in their last 14 in all competitions.

Managerless Southampton will hope it can kick-start their attempts to escape the relegation zone.

The visitors started magnificently in west London and twice went close to scoring before Ward-Prowse's strike, with Kamaldeen Sulemana shooting straight at Kepa Arrizabalaga before Kalidou Koulibaly blocked Stuart Armstrong's follow-up.

The half-time introduction of Raheem Sterling breathed new life into the Blues' toothless forward line, but Ainsley Maitland-Niles' crucial block denied the England international an equaliser midway through the second period.

Romain Perraud followed suit minutes later with a tremendous goalline clearance to prevent a Sterling header from ending up in the net, as Potter's team failed to score for the sixth time in 2023.

There was a lengthy stoppage towards the end of the second half because of an injury to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who was caught in the face by Southampton substitute Sekou Mara.

The 33-year-old needed oxygen treatment on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher, although he was conscious as he left the field.

Blues draw yet another blank

Having had their deficiencies in front of goal laid bare in Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea will again be wondering how they failed to find the net against a side who had managed just one clean sheet in the Premier League all season before Saturday.

Potter handed January signing David Fofana his full debut in an attempt to inject some imagination into the Blues' faltering front line, but the 20-year-old Ivorian failed to make an impact before being hooked at half-time.

Indeed, the home side struggled to carve out any meaningful opportunities until midway through the second half, and when they did they were thwarted by some sensational last-ditch defending from the visitors.

Sterling in particular will be scratching his head in disbelief, as Maitland-Niles, Perraud and Romeo Lavia all denied the former Liverpool and Manchester City man from point-blank range.

Late on, Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was also equal to Conor Gallagher's effort as the Blues' push for an equaliser proved in vain.

The serious-looking injury to Azpilicueta compounded a miserable afternoon for Potter, who was booed by home supporters after the full-time whistle.

Before kick-off, fans had given a minute's applause in memory of former Chelsea winger Christian Atsu, who was found dead almost two weeks on from the earthquake in Turkey.

Superb Saints secure priceless victory

Caretaker manager Ruben Selles made no secret of his desire to become Saints' permanent boss after the club's talks with Jesse Marsch broke down in midweek, and this display will have given his hopes of succeeding Nathan Jones a huge boost.

Pressing Chelsea high up the pitch, Saints could have taken an early lead when Benoit Badiashile's poor touch gifted Sulemana a free sight at goal, but Arrizabalaga was equal to the Ghanaian's shot before Armstrong sent the follow-up straight at Koulibaly.

Paul Onuachu also headed wide from a good position after beating Ben Chilwell to Ward-Prowse's inswinging delivery.

In the end, Southampton's goal came from a familiar source as Ward-Prowse curled home his 17th direct free-kick in the Premier League. Only former England captain David Beckham has managed more in the top flight, with 18.

Adam Armstrong could have given the Saints a two-goal cushion in the second half but was denied by Arrizabalaga's outstretched leg.

The win gave Southampton their first league double against Chelsea in 35 years. They last achieved that feat courtesy of a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge in 1988, a match in which a 17-year-old Alan Shearer made his league debut.

Despite Saturday's victory, they are still bottom of the league table, while Chelsea are 10th.

Player of the match

Ward-ProwseJames Ward-Prowse

with an average of 8.69

Chelsea

  1. Squad number5Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    4.19

  2. Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    4.09

  3. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    4.08

  4. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    4.01

  5. Squad number21Player nameChilwell
    Average rating

    3.98

  6. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    3.90

  7. Squad number4Player nameBadiashile
    Average rating

    3.86

  8. Squad number31Player nameMadueke
    Average rating

    3.83

  9. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    3.78

  10. Squad number27Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    3.75

  11. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    3.68

  12. Squad number17Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    3.64

  13. Squad number33Player nameFofana
    Average rating

    3.47

  14. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    3.21

  15. Squad number15Player nameMudryk
    Average rating

    3.15

  16. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    3.12

  17. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    2.90

Southampton

  1. Squad number8Player nameWard-Prowse
    Average rating

    8.69

  2. Squad number9Player nameA Armstrong
    Average rating

    8.19

  3. Squad number26Player nameAlcaraz
    Average rating

    8.19

  4. Squad number20Player nameSulemana
    Average rating

    8.16

  5. Squad number18Player nameMara
    Average rating

    8.15

  6. Squad number27Player nameDiallo
    Average rating

    8.07

  7. Squad number12Player nameOnuachu
    Average rating

    8.07

  8. Squad number32Player nameWalcott
    Average rating

    8.04

  9. Squad number17Player nameS Armstrong
    Average rating

    8.03

  10. Squad number4Player nameLyanco
    Average rating

    7.95

  11. Squad number45Player nameLavia
    Average rating

    7.92

  12. Squad number15Player namePerraud
    Average rating

    7.75

  13. Squad number37Player nameBella-Kotchap
    Average rating

    7.70

  14. Squad number3Player nameMaitland-Niles
    Average rating

    7.62

  15. Squad number35Player nameBednarek
    Average rating

    7.49

  16. Squad number24Player nameElyounoussi
    Average rating

    7.49

  17. Squad number31Player nameBazunu
    Average rating

    6.55

Line-ups

Chelsea

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1ArrizabalagaBooked at 87mins
  • 28AzpilicuetaSubstituted forChalobahat 84'minutes
  • 26KoulibalyBooked at 4minsSubstituted forFofanaat 45'minutes
  • 4Badiashile
  • 21ChilwellSubstituted forGallagherat 84'minutes
  • 8KovacicBooked at 90mins
  • 5Fernández
  • 31MaduekeSubstituted forMudrykat 64'minutes
  • 11João Félix
  • 19MountSubstituted forHavertzat 64'minutes
  • 27FofanaSubstituted forSterlingat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Bettinelli
  • 14Chalobah
  • 15Mudryk
  • 17Sterling
  • 20Zakaria
  • 23Gallagher
  • 29Havertz
  • 33Fofana
  • 67Hall

Southampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Bazunu
  • 3Maitland-NilesSubstituted forLyancoat 90+5'minutes
  • 35Bednarek
  • 37Bella-KotchapBooked at 16mins
  • 15PerraudBooked at 90mins
  • 17S ArmstrongBooked at 45minsSubstituted forWalcottat 59'minutes
  • 8Ward-ProwseBooked at 90mins
  • 45LaviaBooked at 87minsSubstituted forDialloat 87'minutes
  • 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forAlcarazat 87'minutes
  • 20SulemanaSubstituted forA Armstrongat 59'minutes
  • 12OnuachuSubstituted forMaraat 59'minutesBooked at 75mins

Substitutes

  • 2Walker-Peters
  • 4Lyanco
  • 9A Armstrong
  • 13Caballero
  • 18Mara
  • 19Djenepo
  • 26Alcaraz
  • 27Diallo
  • 32Walcott
Referee:
David Coote
Attendance:
40,152

Match Stats

Home TeamChelseaAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home17
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away24

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea 0, Southampton 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea 0, Southampton 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Ibrahima Diallo.

  5. Post update

    Trevoh Chalobah (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Sékou Mara (Southampton).

  7. Booking

    Romain Perraud (Southampton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Romain Perraud (Southampton).

  10. Booking

    James Ward-Prowse (Southampton) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Booking

    Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Trevoh Chalobah.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kai Havertz.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. João Félix (Chelsea) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Southampton. Lyanco replaces Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

  16. Post update

    Mykhailo Mudryk (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Theo Walcott (Southampton).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Benoît Badiashile (Chelsea).

  19. Post update

    Sékou Mara (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

Comments

Join the conversation

461 comments

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 17:09

    Rest in peace, Christian Atsu

    • Reply posted by Jiggery Pokery, today at 17:16

      Jiggery Pokery replied:
      It's enough to drive...

      The chav fans..

      To boos...

      Isn't it.

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 17:10

    Chelsea have absolutely no excuse for being this bad, Boehly has spent over half a BILLION pounds since he took over less than a year ago, and that's not including the investment over the previous seasons. Their wage bill is astronomical and Potter on a 5 year contract is laughing all the way to the bank. Whoever is in charge of finances at Chelsea has no idea what they’re doing.

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 17:13

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      Whoever is in charge of the PL squad doesn't know what he's doing. Replace him with Emma!

  • Comment posted by Hazza, today at 17:12

    Well played Saints you deserved the win. Chelsea hold your heads in shame overpaid prima donnas I’m ashamed of you!!!!

    • Reply posted by teez, today at 17:20

      teez replied:
      Saints came in with a good tactical plan, good organisation and it worked.

      Harry Potter is too busy working in his wand skills to coach or manger any of the players into a team. Hobestly his record is so shockingly bad, only games he won was on the back of TT tactics in the beginning

  • Comment posted by Sid, today at 17:12

    Spend £600 million on new players and get beaten by the team at the bottom of the league,what a bunch of misfits Chelsea have become!

    • Reply posted by zyder, today at 17:19

      zyder replied:
      Obviously a hater, spending that much on securing young talent for the future, as much as we want it to have an instant impact, it only makes sense it’ll take time to settle in. The signs are there for the future to be a success.

  • Comment posted by Soi6 , today at 17:11

    R.I.P. Christian Atsu. 🙏

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 17:10

    14 mins of stoppage time and still Chelsea couldn't score.
    May as well have had 14 hours!

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, today at 17:16

      bushmaster80 replied:
      How can you spend £500m and still not have a recognised centre-forward??

      Twice as bad as United under Ed Woodward‘s recruitment!

  • Comment posted by wemarchon, today at 17:09

    What a result Saints. Write us off at your peril. All Sing along “We’ve got Super Ruben Selles”

    • Reply posted by I am fit, today at 17:11

      I am fit replied:
      If you now lose the next 5 you lot are so fickle that I you won’t be singing that - that’s for sure.

  • Comment posted by Gooblinho, today at 17:10

    Todd Boehly must be a patient owner. Under Abramovic, Potter would've been long gone.

    • Reply posted by teez, today at 17:25

      teez replied:
      I'm thinking maybe too patient, Potter is not even showing any signs if improvement.

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 17:11

    Oh lord James Ward -Prose, you little beauty,the fight back has begun coys

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 17:16

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Still going down. You aren't playing this toothless disorganised entitled rabble every week.

  • Comment posted by Olympian, today at 17:12

    £500m & these jokers are 10th. LOL.

    • Reply posted by teez, today at 17:24

      teez replied:
      Hard to do better when the manager should be coaching the Swedish women's county league netball rather then top end of the Premier league.

  • Comment posted by drew, today at 17:11

    Didn’t see that one coming!! Well done Southampton!!

    • Reply posted by GrahamWilkinsFanClub, today at 17:18

      GrahamWilkinsFanClub replied:
      Sadly I did!

  • Comment posted by Cosmik Debris, today at 17:09

    Another step backwards for Chelsea, in their dogfight for a top half finish.

    • Reply posted by jojo, today at 17:14

      jojo replied:
      Potter is incompetebt hyped up homeboy like lampard. End his misery now!

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 17:11

    Southampton are a tough side to beat at The Bridge!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 17:16

      Sport Report replied:
      The Race for Relegation is going to be hot this season

  • Comment posted by bighan, today at 17:11

    Brilliant win….but can we get Tella back now please.

    • Reply posted by thedogsrollocks, today at 17:16

      thedogsrollocks replied:
      Nathan will be staying with us! UTC

  • Comment posted by Honking_Farmer, today at 17:13

    Ward-Prowse is the man 🦁🦁🦁

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:17

      Mark replied:
      He was the difference between the 2 teams. The rest of Southampton were a disgrace. They will struggle to remain in the Championship next season

  • Comment posted by pmilly1975, today at 17:14

    Well done Saints. Cracking result.

  • Comment posted by cinclusbinclus, today at 17:11

    Best result of the weekend so far

    • Reply posted by Fr, today at 17:26

      Fr replied:
      citeh draw, chelski lose, livarpool bout to get cooked live on sky. 😏

      great day for the neutral. 😍

  • Comment posted by ajax, today at 17:13

    Interim manager gets the new manager bounce. Well done Saints. But of course the media will all be about Chelsea not winning rather than Saints winning.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 17:25

      Arch Stanton replied:
      Chelsea were at home so probably rightly so.

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, today at 17:10

    A month ago I was saying give Potter time. However...there has been no improvement in this team whatsoever. Zidane in or let Silva/Terry oversee for the rest of the season (unless Todd already has his eyes on someone). Embarrassing performance but Saints played well. All the best to our injured captain and legend.