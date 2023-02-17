Close menu
Premier League
ChelseaChelsea15:00SouthamptonSouthampton
Venue: Stamford Bridge

Chelsea v Southampton preview: Team news, head-to-head, stats and prediction

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell speaks to medical staff during Wednesday's defeat by Borussia Dortmund
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell was substituted in the 71st minute against Dortmund on Wednesday after being hurt in a challenge

TEAM NEWS

Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Fofana are back in contention for Chelsea, having been ineligible to face Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues will monitor injury doubts Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling.

Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovacic returned to the matchday squad in midweek after overcoming injuries.

First-team coach Ruben Selles will take charge of Southampton following the departure of manager Nathan Jones.

Saints will assess right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Chelsea boss Graham Potter really has to win this game because otherwise he is going to come under massive pressure.

Potter's side missed more chances against Borussia Dortmund in midweek and we know they are lacking a cutting edge - but there can't be any excuses for not beating Southampton, who are bottom of the table, don't have a manager and are in a real mess.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v Casper van Dien

Chelsea have scored four goals in nine league and cup games in 2023, failing to score more than once in any of those fixtures
They have won just one of those nine matches (D4, L4)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Chelsea were beaten 2-1 in the reverse fixture in August so could lose back-to-back league matches against Southampton for the first time since December 1993.
  • Saints are vying to complete a league double against the Blues for the first time in 35 years. They last achieved the feat courtesy of a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on 26 March 1988, a match in which Alan Shearer, then 17, made his league debut.

Chelsea

  • Chelsea won their first three league games under Graham Potter but have just two victories in 13 matches since then (D6, L5).
  • The Blues have drawn three successive league fixtures for the first time in 11 years - they have not recorded four consecutive top-flight draws since a run of five at the end of the 2006-07 season.
  • Graham Potter has drawn 37% of his Premier League games in charge (50 of 136), a percentage exceeded only by Alex McLeish among managers to have taken charge of at least 100 matches in the division.
  • Mason Mount has been directly involved in five goals in five Premier League starts against Southampton, scoring four and assisting one.
  • Raheem Sterling has recorded eight goals and four assists in 19 top-flight appearances versus Saints.

Southampton

  • Southampton's 1-0 win against Bournemouth on 19 October is their only clean sheet in 28 Premier League fixtures.
  • Saints have lost nine of their previous 10 league games, the joint-highest number of defeats in the space of 10 matches in their league history.
  • A 16th top-flight defeat of the season would equal their final total from 2021-22.
  • Southampton are one short of 100 Premier League away wins.
  • They have fielded eight players aged under 21 in the top flight this season, amounting to a total of 5,060 minutes played - only Manchester United in 1995-96 and Manchester City in 2007-08 have given more minutes to young players by this stage of a Premier League campaign.

My Chelsea line-up

Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Southampton line-up

Predict Southampton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City23163459233651
2Arsenal22163347212651
3Man Utd23144538281046
4Newcastle221011135132241
5Tottenham2312384235739
6Brighton21105639281135
7Fulham2310583430435
8Brentford2281043629734
9Liverpool219573628832
10Chelsea228772322131
11Aston Villa2284102634-828
12Crystal Palace226792030-1025
13Leicester2273123638-224
14Nottm Forest2266101737-2024
15Wolves2265111731-1423
16West Ham2255121927-820
17Leeds2247112838-1019
18Everton2246121630-1418
19Bournemouth2246122044-2418
20Southampton2243151840-2215
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport