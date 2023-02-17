Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell was substituted in the 71st minute against Dortmund on Wednesday after being hurt in a challenge

TEAM NEWS

Benoit Badiashile, Noni Madueke, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and David Fofana are back in contention for Chelsea, having been ineligible to face Borussia Dortmund.

The Blues will monitor injury doubts Ben Chilwell and Raheem Sterling.

Wesley Fofana, Denis Zakaria and Mateo Kovacic returned to the matchday squad in midweek after overcoming injuries.

First-team coach Ruben Selles will take charge of Southampton following the departure of manager Nathan Jones.

Saints will assess right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who has missed the last two games with a hamstring issue.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Chelsea boss Graham Potter really has to win this game because otherwise he is going to come under massive pressure.

Potter's side missed more chances against Borussia Dortmund in midweek and we know they are lacking a cutting edge - but there can't be any excuses for not beating Southampton, who are bottom of the table, don't have a manager and are in a real mess.

Prediction: 2-0

Sutton's full predictions v Casper van Dien

They have won just one of those nine matches (D4, L4)

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Chelsea were beaten 2-1 in the reverse fixture in August so could lose back-to-back league matches against Southampton for the first time since December 1993.

Saints are vying to complete a league double against the Blues for the first time in 35 years. They last achieved the feat courtesy of a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge on 26 March 1988, a match in which Alan Shearer, then 17, made his league debut.

Chelsea

Chelsea won their first three league games under Graham Potter but have just two victories in 13 matches since then (D6, L5).

The Blues have drawn three successive league fixtures for the first time in 11 years - they have not recorded four consecutive top-flight draws since a run of five at the end of the 2006-07 season.

Graham Potter has drawn 37% of his Premier League games in charge (50 of 136), a percentage exceeded only by Alex McLeish among managers to have taken charge of at least 100 matches in the division.

Mason Mount has been directly involved in five goals in five Premier League starts against Southampton, scoring four and assisting one.

Raheem Sterling has recorded eight goals and four assists in 19 top-flight appearances versus Saints.

Southampton

Southampton's 1-0 win against Bournemouth on 19 October is their only clean sheet in 28 Premier League fixtures.

Saints have lost nine of their previous 10 league games, the joint-highest number of defeats in the space of 10 matches in their league history.

A 16th top-flight defeat of the season would equal their final total from 2021-22.

Southampton are one short of 100 Premier League away wins.

They have fielded eight players aged under 21 in the top flight this season, amounting to a total of 5,060 minutes played - only Manchester United in 1995-96 and Manchester City in 2007-08 have given more minutes to young players by this stage of a Premier League campaign.

My Chelsea line-up Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Southampton line-up Predict Southampton's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team