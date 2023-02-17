Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Thomas Frank's Brentford side sit just seven points off the Champions League places

TEAM NEWS

Brentford's Frank Onyeka could make his first appearance since November following a hamstring injury.

Pontus Jansson's thigh problem will be assessed, but Thomas Strakosha remains out.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha returned to training this week after a hamstring injury.

Chris Richards and Will Hughes face fitness tests, while Joachim Andersen, Nathan Ferguson and Joel Ward could again miss out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Brentford might have appeared fortunate to extend their unbeaten run last weekend thanks to the controversial goal they scored against Arsenal, but they played really well and could have even beaten the Gunners.

The Bees have not lost any of their past 10 league games, but they've not just been getting good results - their boss Thomas Frank is flexible with his formations and their performances have been impressive too.

Crystal Palace picked up a point - against Brighton - last time out, but if truth be told they were pretty hopeless. They will have to carry far more of a threat here if they are going to get anything from the game.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are without a win in three away league games against Brentford since a 3-0 victory on Christmas Day 1957 in the Third Division South.

The home side has not lost any of the past eight league encounters.

This fixture could become only the fourth in Premier League history in which the first four meetings end in a draw, emulating matches between Arsenal and QPR, Bournemouth against Watford and Southampton versus Stoke.

Brentford

The Bees are on a club record run of 10 successive Premier League matches without defeat (W5, D5).

They are aiming to win four successive home league games in the top flight for the first time since September to October 1937.

Thomas Frank's side are unbeaten in all 21 Premier League fixtures in which they scored the opening goal.

Only Newcastle United and Arsenal have lost fewer top-flight games this season than Brentford's tally of four.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their six league matches in 2023 (D3, L3).

The Eagles are without a victory in all 13 of their Premier League encounters this season against teams currently in the top half of the table.

They have won just one of their seven league London derbies so far this season and have lost the last three without scoring.

Palace have won 14 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, a joint high with Tottenham.

