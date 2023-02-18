Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

James Tavernier scored twice - including a wonderful free-kick - to help Rangers earn a sixth straight Scottish Premiership win away at Livingston.

Tavernier converted a first-half penalty, and then curled in from the edge of the box after Livingston were reduced to 10 men with 12 minutes left.

In between those goals Rangers lacked fluency, before Stephane Omeonga's dismissal and Tavernier's free kick ended the contest, and Kemar Roofe tapped in a third.

That goal put gloss on the scoreline, but Rangers were made to work extremely hard for their victory as they stay nine points behind rivals Celtic, who they meet in next Sunday's Viaplay Cup final at Hampden.

Livingston will rue some lapses at the back and in the final third as they made life difficult for their visitors, and they drop from fourth to sixth behind Hibernian and St Mirren.

One of those infuriating moments for David Martindale was the concession of the penalty, as left-back James Penrice grabbed a handful of Alfredo Morelos' shirt, despite the Rangers striker being beaten to the ball by Ayo Obileye.

After a VAR check, the spot kick was awarded, and Tavernier confidently sent goalkeeper Shamal George the wrong way to put Rangers in control.

But again Michael Beale's side were far from fluid in attack despite creating chances to kill the game.

Fashion Sakala had two good chances, having earlier had a goal ruled out for offside, while Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe both missed when clean through.

And as those chances came and went Livingston grew in confidence and could have levelled when Stephen Kelly was picked out at the back post by Nicky Devlin, but the former Rangers midfielder could not convert.

Instead, Omeonga was shown a second yellow card for a trip on Roofe on the edge of the area, and Tavernier stepped up to whip in his 12th goal of the season and end Livingston's challenge in the blink of an eye.

Roofe finished from seven yards out after a stramash in the Livingston box to make the scoreline more emphatic, but Beale is still searching for a more complete performance from his team, amid some concerning injuries.

Player of the match - James Tavernier

January signing Nicolas Raskin deserves praise for his distribution in midfield, but Tavernier takes it for his goals - including his fantastic free kick.

Rangers still searching for fluency - analysis

Beale has talked about the importance of momentum in trying to change the title picture. In terms of results, it could hardly be better, with the draw against Celtic the only blemish since he took charge.

However - fantastic win at Tynecastle aside - Rangers are struggling to turn in ruthless, efficient, 90-minute performances. That's the difference between them and Celtic at the moment, even if results are the same.

What could change momentum for Rangers is victory against their fierce rivals in next week's League Cup final. A trophy and a direct blow against Celtic could transform their season and sew some doubt across the city.

Beale was without Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack, and John Lundstram through injury here, and the fitness of those three - particularly Tillman - will be key to their chances.

Livingston, meanwhile, corrected last week's blip when they surprisingly went down 3-0 to Inverness in the Scottish Cup.

They set their usual standards at home, and came out and pressed Rangers in the second-half and looked increasingly like they might steal something from the game.

But Omeonga's sending off killed their chances, but as they push for European football they will not have either of the Old Firm to play again before the split.

That gives Martindale a chance to regain momentum and make it a memorable season.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think it was a soft penalty. The game dynamics change at that time. I don't think Shamal [George] or the back four had much to do in the first half apart from pick the ball out the net."Second half we started very brightly and were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet. Up until the sending off, I don't think there was a huge amount in the game."

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "I was really delighted throughout because they didn't really get up our end and cause any dramas for us.

"I was expecting a tough day and that's about as well as it could have gone for us. Three-nil and a clean sheet and no more injuries is a positive and it was nice to see Kemar Roofe come off the bench and score as well."

What's next?

Livingston travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on league business next Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Rangers will aim to steal the League Cup trophy from Celtic at Hampden on Sunday (15:00).

