Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston0RangersRangers3

Livingston 0-3 Rangers: James Tavernier scores twice as visitors claim win

By Thomas DuncanBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Rangers' James Tavernier scores to make it 0-1 during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers
James Tavernier's penalty helped Rangers to a sixth straight win

James Tavernier scored twice - including a wonderful free-kick - to help Rangers earn a sixth straight Scottish Premiership win away at Livingston.

Tavernier converted a first-half penalty, and then curled in from the edge of the box after Livingston were reduced to 10 men with 12 minutes left.

In between those goals Rangers lacked fluency, before Stephane Omeonga's dismissal and Tavernier's free kick ended the contest, and Kemar Roofe tapped in a third.

That goal put gloss on the scoreline, but Rangers were made to work extremely hard for their victory as they stay nine points behind rivals Celtic, who they meet in next Sunday's Viaplay Cup final at Hampden.

Livingston will rue some lapses at the back and in the final third as they made life difficult for their visitors, and they drop from fourth to sixth behind Hibernian and St Mirren.

One of those infuriating moments for David Martindale was the concession of the penalty, as left-back James Penrice grabbed a handful of Alfredo Morelos' shirt, despite the Rangers striker being beaten to the ball by Ayo Obileye.

After a VAR check, the spot kick was awarded, and Tavernier confidently sent goalkeeper Shamal George the wrong way to put Rangers in control.

But again Michael Beale's side were far from fluid in attack despite creating chances to kill the game.

Fashion Sakala had two good chances, having earlier had a goal ruled out for offside, while Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe both missed when clean through.

And as those chances came and went Livingston grew in confidence and could have levelled when Stephen Kelly was picked out at the back post by Nicky Devlin, but the former Rangers midfielder could not convert.

Instead, Omeonga was shown a second yellow card for a trip on Roofe on the edge of the area, and Tavernier stepped up to whip in his 12th goal of the season and end Livingston's challenge in the blink of an eye.

Roofe finished from seven yards out after a stramash in the Livingston box to make the scoreline more emphatic, but Beale is still searching for a more complete performance from his team, amid some concerning injuries.

Player of the match - James Tavernier

Rangers' James Tavernier scores a free kick to make it 0-2 during a cinch Premiership match between Livingston and Rangers at the Tony Macaroni Arena
January signing Nicolas Raskin deserves praise for his distribution in midfield, but Tavernier takes it for his goals - including his fantastic free kick.

Rangers still searching for fluency - analysis

Beale has talked about the importance of momentum in trying to change the title picture. In terms of results, it could hardly be better, with the draw against Celtic the only blemish since he took charge.

However - fantastic win at Tynecastle aside - Rangers are struggling to turn in ruthless, efficient, 90-minute performances. That's the difference between them and Celtic at the moment, even if results are the same.

What could change momentum for Rangers is victory against their fierce rivals in next week's League Cup final. A trophy and a direct blow against Celtic could transform their season and sew some doubt across the city.

Beale was without Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack, and John Lundstram through injury here, and the fitness of those three - particularly Tillman - will be key to their chances.

Livingston, meanwhile, corrected last week's blip when they surprisingly went down 3-0 to Inverness in the Scottish Cup.

They set their usual standards at home, and came out and pressed Rangers in the second-half and looked increasingly like they might steal something from the game.

But Omeonga's sending off killed their chances, but as they push for European football they will not have either of the Old Firm to play again before the split.

That gives Martindale a chance to regain momentum and make it a memorable season.

What they said

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I think it was a soft penalty. The game dynamics change at that time. I don't think Shamal [George] or the back four had much to do in the first half apart from pick the ball out the net."Second half we started very brightly and were unlucky not to get on the scoresheet. Up until the sending off, I don't think there was a huge amount in the game."

Rangers manager Michael Beale: "I was really delighted throughout because they didn't really get up our end and cause any dramas for us.

"I was expecting a tough day and that's about as well as it could have gone for us. Three-nil and a clean sheet and no more injuries is a positive and it was nice to see Kemar Roofe come off the bench and score as well."

What's next?

Livingston travel to Pittodrie to face Aberdeen on league business next Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Rangers will aim to steal the League Cup trophy from Celtic at Hampden on Sunday (15:00).

Line-ups

Livingston

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 29PenriceSubstituted forMontañoat 70'minutes
  • 33OméongaBooked at 77mins
  • 24KellySubstituted forShinnieat 55'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 16BradleySubstituted forHoltat 52'minutesBooked at 84mins
  • 17KellyBooked at 38minsSubstituted forGuthrieat 70'minutes
  • 19Nouble

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 11Montaño
  • 15Boyes
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23De Lucas
  • 28Guthrie
  • 32Hamilton

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2TavernierBooked at 72mins
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Davies
  • 31Barisic
  • 43RaskinSubstituted forSandsat 88'minutes
  • 18KamaraSubstituted forWrightat 88'minutes
  • 30SakalaSubstituted forRoofeat 69'minutes
  • 13Cantwell
  • 14KentSubstituted forRiceat 88'minutes
  • 20MorelosSubstituted forColakat 79'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Colak
  • 19Sands
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 38King
  • 44Devine
  • 72Lovelace
  • 92Rice
Referee:
David Dickinson
Attendance:
8,752

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home6
Away13
Shots on Target
Home1
Away8
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home15
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Livingston 0, Rangers 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Livingston 0, Rangers 3.

  3. Post update

    James Sands (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Kurtis Guthrie (Livingston).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Bailey Rice replaces Ryan Kent.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Scott Wright replaces Glen Kamara.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. James Sands replaces Nicolas Raskin.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ayo Obileye.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Todd Cantwell (Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Livingston 0, Rangers 3. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ben Davies (Rangers) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kemar Roofe (Rangers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Borna Barisic with a cross.

  14. Booking

    Jason Holt (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Ryan Kent (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Rangers. Antonio-Mirko Colak replaces Alfredo Morelos.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Livingston 0, Rangers 2. James Tavernier (Rangers) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the top left corner.

  19. Dismissal

    Second yellow card to Stéphane Oméonga (Livingston) for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Kemar Roofe (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 8.49

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    8.49

  2. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    7.64

  3. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.40

  4. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    6.59

  5. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    6.49

  6. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    6.49

  7. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.22

  8. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    6.09

  9. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    6.06

  10. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    6.02

  11. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    5.65

  12. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.00

  13. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    4.92

  14. Squad number28Player nameGuthrie
    Average rating

    4.49

  15. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    4.43

Rangers

  1. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    6.33

  2. Squad number13Player nameCantwell
    Average rating

    6.25

  3. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    6.14

  4. Squad number43Player nameRaskin
    Average rating

    5.98

  5. Squad number25Player nameRoofe
    Average rating

    5.73

  6. Squad number9Player nameColak
    Average rating

    5.63

  7. Squad number92Player nameRice
    Average rating

    5.59

  8. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.59

  9. Squad number23Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.55

  10. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.52

  11. Squad number19Player nameSands
    Average rating

    5.51

  12. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    5.36

  13. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    5.31

  14. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.27

  15. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    5.13

  16. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    4.85

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26241182186473
2Rangers26204261233864
3Hearts25126745351042
4Hibernian26114113938137
5St Mirren26106102835-736
6Livingston25105102737-1035
7Aberdeen26102143951-1232
8St Johnstone2693143143-1230
9Motherwell2565142939-1023
10Kilmarnock2665152146-2523
11Ross County2656152039-1921
12Dundee Utd2555152745-1820
View full Scottish Premiership table

