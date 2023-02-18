Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic head into next weekend's Viaplay Cup final with their nine-point Scottish Premiership lead intact after Reo Hatate inspired a hammering of Aberdeen.

A blistering opening yielded goals for Callum McGregor and Hatate as Celtic threatened to blow the managerless visitors away.

Aberdeen marginally improved on a dreadful first-half display, but failed to register an effort on target and Hatate and substitute Liel Abada franked Celtic's superiority late on.

The Pittodrie side's defeat - their second in three games under interim boss Barry Robson - keeps them seventh. But they have now lost seven straight away league matches for the first time in 24 years.

Celtic turn their focus to retaining the League Cup in an Old Firm derby at Hampden after a 15th Premiership home win in a row.

When these sides last met, Aberdeen - still with Jim Goodwin at the helm - sat deep at Pittodrie in December and held out for 87 minutes before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat.

This time they caved in before two minutes had elapsed as Celtic set the tone for an utterly dominant performance.

The only surprise was the lead was just two goals by the break. McGregor pounced when a Greg Taylor cross was only partially cleared and rifled in a thunderous low opener that Jay Gorter got a hand to and perhaps should have kept out.

Aberdeen were getting plenty of men behind the ball, but lacked aggression and defensive cohesion. The second goal was a case in point. McGregor shuttled a pass to Hatate, who had three opponents in close proximity but plenty of time to pick his spot in the bottom corner.

Celtic were running amok down the flanks, exploiting the channels either side of Aberdeen's back three where Jack MacKenzie was enduring a torrid afternoon against Jota.

The visitors' only hope of a goal looked to stem from Joe Hart's carelessness. The Celtic goalkeeper sent a stray pass to Jonny Hayes, and later made a mess of dealing with a Carl Starfelt passback after rushing out of his penalty box, but Aberdeen were unable to capitalise.

Celtic roared back to finish strongly and put a truer reflection on the scoreline. Their third was all about Hatate, as the midfielder won possession then released McGregor and bombed forward in support. When the ball rebounded to Hatate, he lashed it past Gorter.

The Aberdeen keeper was beaten again when he got fingers to Abada's strike from fellow substitute Sead Haksabanovic's low delivery, but could not stop if flying into the top corner.

Player of the match - Reo Hatate

Celtic weren't short of outstanding performances but Reo Hatate was best of the lot with a combination of industry and artistry

Rampant Celtic dent Robson's prospects - analysis

Celtic's relentless form continues unabated. Their only blemish in the last 19 league games is two dropped points in the new year derby at Ibrox, and from the moment they surged ahead in the second minute this win was never really in doubt.

Kyogo Furuhashi - back fit after his injury scare - wasn't risked from the off as Oh Hyeon-gyu was given a chance to impress on his first start.

The South Korea striker provided a physical presence and linked well with supporting runners, but talisman Kyogo will undoubtedly be back to shoulder Celtic's hopes at Hampden.

If Robson wants the Aberdeen job on a permanent basis, this defeat has hampered his prospects. Defeat at Celtic Park is no disgrace, but Aberdeen were miles off it.

Their back three was cruelly exposed but Robson opted not to change things until sending on defender Hayden Coulson for striker Bojan Miovski at the break.

His side struggled to make it out of their own half in a pitiful first-half display, and had no impact up front throughout.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "In the first half I thought we were outstanding. The quality of our football was excellent. Credit to the lads. We are getting stronger each week."

"Hatate was great and he has been all year. He is constantly looking to improve and is not going to rest until he is the footballer he wants to be in his own mind."

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson: "I'm frustrated. We were starting to build momentum with a group that were really fragile.

"But you come to Celtic, lose that first goal and can see that fragility come back. When a team's that good against you, it's hard to really have a go. And when you lose a goal so early it makes things really difficult."

What's next?

Celtic face Glasgow rivals Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden next Sunday (15:00 GMT), while Aberdeen host Livingston in the Premiership 24 hours earlier.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Celtic Formation 4-3-3 1 Hart 2 Johnston 20 Carter-Vickers 4 Starfelt 3 Taylor 33 O'Riley 42 McGregor 41 Hatate 17 Neves Filipe 19 Oh 38 Maeda 1 Hart

2 Johnston

20 Carter-Vickers

4 Starfelt

3 Taylor

33 O'Riley Substituted for Iwata at 63' minutes

42 McGregor

41 Hatate Substituted for Forrest at 79' minutes

17 Neves Filipe Substituted for Haksabanovic at 63' minutes

19 Oh Substituted for Furuhashi at 71' minutes

38 Maeda Substituted for Abada at 63' minutes Substitutes 8 Furuhashi

9 Haksabanovic

11 Abada

18 Kobayashi

24 Iwata

25 Bernabei

29 Bain

49 Forrest

56 Ralston Aberdeen Formation 3-5-2 19 Gorter 18 Pollock 27 MacDonald 3 MacKenzie 33 Kennedy 16 Ramadani 20 Clarkson 6 Shinnie 17 Hayes 9 Miovski 11 de Barros Lopes 19 Gorter

18 Pollock

27 MacDonald

3 MacKenzie

33 Kennedy

16 Ramadani

20 Clarkson Substituted for Duncan at 63' minutes

6 Shinnie

17 Hayes

9 Miovski Substituted for Coulson at 45' minutes

11 de Barros Lopes Substituted for Watkins at 82' minutes Substitutes 1 Lewis

10 Markanday

14 Myslovic

15 Watkins

21 Polvara

22 Coulson

23 Duncan

25 Richardson

