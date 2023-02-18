Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic4AberdeenAberdeen0

Celtic 4-0 Aberdeen: Leaders stay nine clear after dominant win

By Martin WattBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Reo Hatate doubled Celtic's lead within in the opening 15 minutes
Celtic head into next weekend's Viaplay Cup final with their nine-point Scottish Premiership lead intact after Reo Hatate inspired a hammering of Aberdeen.

A blistering opening yielded goals for Callum McGregor and Hatate as Celtic threatened to blow the managerless visitors away.

Aberdeen marginally improved on a dreadful first-half display, but failed to register an effort on target and Hatate and substitute Liel Abada franked Celtic's superiority late on.

The Pittodrie side's defeat - their second in three games under interim boss Barry Robson - keeps them seventh. But they have now lost seven straight away league matches for the first time in 24 years.

Celtic turn their focus to retaining the League Cup in an Old Firm derby at Hampden after a 15th Premiership home win in a row.

When these sides last met, Aberdeen - still with Jim Goodwin at the helm - sat deep at Pittodrie in December and held out for 87 minutes before succumbing to a 1-0 defeat.

This time they caved in before two minutes had elapsed as Celtic set the tone for an utterly dominant performance.

The only surprise was the lead was just two goals by the break. McGregor pounced when a Greg Taylor cross was only partially cleared and rifled in a thunderous low opener that Jay Gorter got a hand to and perhaps should have kept out.

Aberdeen were getting plenty of men behind the ball, but lacked aggression and defensive cohesion. The second goal was a case in point. McGregor shuttled a pass to Hatate, who had three opponents in close proximity but plenty of time to pick his spot in the bottom corner.

Celtic were running amok down the flanks, exploiting the channels either side of Aberdeen's back three where Jack MacKenzie was enduring a torrid afternoon against Jota.

The visitors' only hope of a goal looked to stem from Joe Hart's carelessness. The Celtic goalkeeper sent a stray pass to Jonny Hayes, and later made a mess of dealing with a Carl Starfelt passback after rushing out of his penalty box, but Aberdeen were unable to capitalise.

Celtic roared back to finish strongly and put a truer reflection on the scoreline. Their third was all about Hatate, as the midfielder won possession then released McGregor and bombed forward in support. When the ball rebounded to Hatate, he lashed it past Gorter.

The Aberdeen keeper was beaten again when he got fingers to Abada's strike from fellow substitute Sead Haksabanovic's low delivery, but could not stop if flying into the top corner.

Player of the match - Reo Hatate

Celtic weren't short of outstanding performances but Reo Hatate was best of the lot with a combination of industry and artistry
Rampant Celtic dent Robson's prospects - analysis

Celtic's relentless form continues unabated. Their only blemish in the last 19 league games is two dropped points in the new year derby at Ibrox, and from the moment they surged ahead in the second minute this win was never really in doubt.

Kyogo Furuhashi - back fit after his injury scare - wasn't risked from the off as Oh Hyeon-gyu was given a chance to impress on his first start.

The South Korea striker provided a physical presence and linked well with supporting runners, but talisman Kyogo will undoubtedly be back to shoulder Celtic's hopes at Hampden.

If Robson wants the Aberdeen job on a permanent basis, this defeat has hampered his prospects. Defeat at Celtic Park is no disgrace, but Aberdeen were miles off it.

Their back three was cruelly exposed but Robson opted not to change things until sending on defender Hayden Coulson for striker Bojan Miovski at the break.

His side struggled to make it out of their own half in a pitiful first-half display, and had no impact up front throughout.

What did they say?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "In the first half I thought we were outstanding. The quality of our football was excellent. Credit to the lads. We are getting stronger each week."

"Hatate was great and he has been all year. He is constantly looking to improve and is not going to rest until he is the footballer he wants to be in his own mind."

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson: "I'm frustrated. We were starting to build momentum with a group that were really fragile.

"But you come to Celtic, lose that first goal and can see that fragility come back. When a team's that good against you, it's hard to really have a go. And when you lose a goal so early it makes things really difficult."

What's next?

Celtic face Glasgow rivals Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final at Hampden next Sunday (15:00 GMT), while Aberdeen host Livingston in the Premiership 24 hours earlier.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forIwataat 63'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forForrestat 79'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 63'minutes
  • 19OhSubstituted forFuruhashiat 71'minutes
  • 38MaedaSubstituted forAbadaat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Furuhashi
  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 11Abada
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 24Iwata
  • 25Bernabei
  • 29Bain
  • 49Forrest
  • 56Ralston

Aberdeen

Formation 3-5-2

  • 19Gorter
  • 18Pollock
  • 27MacDonald
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 33Kennedy
  • 16Ramadani
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forDuncanat 63'minutes
  • 6Shinnie
  • 17Hayes
  • 9MiovskiSubstituted forCoulsonat 45'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesSubstituted forWatkinsat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 10Markanday
  • 14Myslovic
  • 15Watkins
  • 21Polvara
  • 22Coulson
  • 23Duncan
  • 25Richardson
  • 37Roberts
Referee:
William Collum

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamAberdeen
Possession
Home78%
Away22%
Shots
Home20
Away5
Shots on Target
Home10
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic).

  4. Post update

    Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 4, Aberdeen 0. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Alistair Johnston with a cross.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by James Forrest.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Duk.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Alistair Johnston (Celtic).

  10. Post update

    Ryan Duncan (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Forrest.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jay Gorter.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. James Forrest replaces Reo Hatate.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Celtic 3, Aberdeen 0. Reo Hatate (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Alistair Johnston (Celtic).

  16. Post update

    Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Hayden Coulson.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Kyogo Furuhashi replaces Oh Hyeon-Gyu.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tomoki Iwata (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liel Abada.

Page 1 of 5
Player of the match

HatateReo Hatate

with an average of 8.49

Celtic

  1. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    8.49

  2. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    8.02

  3. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    7.71

  4. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    7.67

  5. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    7.67

  6. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    7.60

  7. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    7.43

  8. Squad number19Player nameOh Hyeon-Gyu
    Average rating

    7.36

  9. Squad number24Player nameIwata
    Average rating

    7.36

  10. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    7.34

  11. Squad number9Player nameHaksabanovic
    Average rating

    7.33

  12. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    7.31

  13. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    7.26

  14. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    7.24

  15. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    7.01

  16. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    6.75

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number19Player nameGorter
    Average rating

    5.48

  2. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    5.29

  3. Squad number6Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.05

  4. Squad number27Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    4.95

  5. Squad number18Player namePollock
    Average rating

    4.95

  6. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    4.93

  7. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    4.87

  8. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    4.82

  9. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    4.80

  10. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    4.75

  11. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    4.67

  12. Squad number22Player nameCoulson
    Average rating

    4.31

  13. Squad number23Player nameDuncan
    Average rating

    4.08

  14. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    3.57

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26241182186473
2Rangers26204261233864
3Hearts25126745351042
4Hibernian26114113938137
5St Mirren26106102835-736
6Livingston25105102737-1035
7Aberdeen26102143951-1232
8St Johnstone2693143143-1230
9Motherwell2565142939-1023
10Kilmarnock2665152146-2523
11Ross County2656152039-1921
12Dundee Utd2555152745-1820
View full Scottish Premiership table

