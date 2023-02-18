Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Dundee UtdDundee United1St JohnstoneSt Johnstone2

Dundee United 1-2 St Johnstone: Mark Birighitti mistake gifts visitors win

By Amy CanavanBBC Scotland at Tannadice

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Liam Fox's Dundee United have now lost five games in a row in all competitions
Dundee United remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership after a grotesque Mark Birighitti mistake gifted St Johnstone victory at Tannadice.

Just a minute after Dylan Levitt's fine strike had cancelled out Stevie May's first-half volley, the goalkeeper gifted May his second of the game after dwelling on a Charlie Mulgrew back pass and being charged down by the striker.

Birighitti went off injured in the immediate aftermath and St Johnstone saw out the final few minutes to move 10 points clear of United.

The defeat - a fifth in a row - heightens the pressure on United head coach Liam Fox, whose side stay a point behind Ross County and three adrift of Kilmarnock and Motherwell, albeit with a game in hand.

Jubilant scenes have been fleeting at Tannadice this season, but pre-match celebrations remembering the good old days of 1983 - when Dundee United won their sole league title - allowed fans to express some exuberance.

The current United crop appeared inspired by the legends who graced the pitch before them. Steven Fletcher attempted an ambitious effort almost immediately, before he skewed some more straightforward attempts on goal.

The returning Aziz Behich and youngster Kai Fotheringham on his first start added to the pack of misses, which the hosts were promptly left to rue as May dealt a sucker punch.

St Johnstone had barely ventured into their attacking quarter when Melker Hallberg broke into space and whipped in a neat ball for May to connect with on the volley and flash into the middle of the unconvincing Birighitti's goal.

There may have been cheers prior to kick-off, but at half-time jeers rung around the ground and will have met the ears of owner Mark Ogren, who had flown over from America.

The openness of the contest continued after the break, but so did United's inability to have something to show for their possession.

Nicky Clark stung the palms of his former team-mate Birighitti as St Johnstone routinely looked hungry on the counter, following Daniel Phillips' goalline clearance after a scrappy scramble.

Levitt appeared to have snatched United a precious point with a pin-point strike from distance, but Callum Davidson's side promptly restored their lead.

Birighitti, in comfortably possession. passed the ball out to Mulgrew at the edge of the area. The defender shunted it back to his goalkeeper, who took too heavy a touch. The alert May was upon him in a flash, sliding in to force the ball into the net and leave the goalkeeper sprawling and United facing yet another defeat.

Player of the Match - Stevie May (St Johnstone)

Stevie May
He may not have had much of the general play, but St Johnstone fans won't care a jot. As Stevie May at his best always is, the striker was in the right place at the right time to secure victory.

United fail to make pressure pay - analysis

While the league winners of 40 years ago were lauded around Tannadice, the current crop further jeopardised their top-flight status.

In the opening stages, it looked as though the United players had were ready to rise to the celebratory atmosphere in the name of Tangerine heroes gone by.

A switch to 4-3-3 breathed new life into a side who looked woeful last weekend. Despite increased levels of technicality and tenacity, they never truly troubled Remi Matthews in the St Johnstone goal for large periods of the game.

In the situation they are in, the last thing they need is a goalkeeping howler, but Birighitti's decision to take an extra touch despite the presence of an onrushing May sucked the life out a Tannadice buoyed by Levitt's stunner.

For St Johnstone, that second goal almost exemplified their performance. Fortunate in a sense, but more importantly, full of determination and intelligence.

Andy Considine's absence didn't disrupt a backline that seemingly relished the early United pressure. Every ball into the box was headed away with confidence. Every loose ball was blasted up the park with authority.

In the middle, Cammy MacPherson ran his socks off, while also providing moments of much-needed control when his side were in need of reprieve.

What's next?

The huge games keep coming for United, as a basement battle up at Ross County lies ahead next Saturday. For St Johnstone, they welcome fellow St Mirren to McDiarmid Park (both 15:00 GMT).

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1BirighittiSubstituted forNewmanat 85'minutes
  • 2Smith
  • 27Ayina
  • 4MulgrewBooked at 55mins
  • 16Behich
  • 19Levitt
  • 10Djoum
  • 14Sibbald
  • 18McGrathSubstituted forMacleodat 76'minutes
  • 9Fletcher
  • 25FotheringhamBooked at 54minsSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3McMann
  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 20Anaku
  • 22Freeman
  • 28Anim Cudjoe
  • 31Newman
  • 39Thomson
  • 44Macleod

St Johnstone

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 5MitchellBooked at 45mins
  • 6Gordon
  • 2Brown
  • 14Wright
  • 18MacPherson
  • 34PhillipsBooked at 34mins
  • 22HallbergSubstituted forCareyat 80'minutes
  • 19Montgomery
  • 37ClarkSubstituted forMcLennanat 76'minutes
  • 7MaySubstituted forRuddenat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 16Rudden
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 21Crawford
  • 23Carey
  • 26McLennan
  • 29Murphy
Referee:
Kevin Clancy
Attendance:
9,796

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home19
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away6
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.

  3. Post update

    Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Graham Carey (St. Johnstone).

  8. Post update

    Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone).

  10. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Mathew Anim Cudjoe replaces Kai Fotheringham.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Zak Rudden replaces Stevie May.

  13. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stevie May.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rory Macleod (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnaud Djoum.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Jack Newman replaces Mark Birighitti because of an injury.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Mark Birighitti (Dundee United).

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 1. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Loick Ayina.

Player of the match

MayStevie May

with an average of 8.10

Dundee United

  1. Squad number44Player nameMacleod
    Average rating

    6.05

  2. Squad number2Player nameSmith
    Average rating

    5.19

  3. Squad number25Player nameFotheringham
    Average rating

    5.02

  4. Squad number19Player nameLevitt
    Average rating

    4.75

  5. Squad number9Player nameFletcher
    Average rating

    4.52

  6. Squad number14Player nameSibbald
    Average rating

    4.31

  7. Squad number16Player nameBehich
    Average rating

    4.27

  8. Squad number18Player nameMcGrath
    Average rating

    4.22

  9. Squad number31Player nameNewman
    Average rating

    3.74

  10. Squad number10Player nameDjoum
    Average rating

    3.62

  11. Squad number28Player nameAnim Cudjoe
    Average rating

    3.53

  12. Squad number27Player nameAyina
    Average rating

    3.19

  13. Squad number4Player nameMulgrew
    Average rating

    2.78

  14. Squad number1Player nameBirighitti
    Average rating

    1.93

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    8.10

  2. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.72

  3. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    7.65

  4. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    7.54

  5. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    7.42

  6. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    7.34

  7. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    7.12

  8. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    7.08

  9. Squad number37Player nameClark
    Average rating

    6.98

  10. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    6.98

  11. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    6.82

  12. Squad number16Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    5.83

  13. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    5.79

  14. Squad number26Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    5.77

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26241182186473
2Rangers26204261233864
3Hearts25126745351042
4Hibernian26114113938137
5St Mirren26106102835-736
6Livingston25105102737-1035
7Aberdeen26102143951-1232
8St Johnstone2693143143-1230
9Motherwell2565142939-1023
10Kilmarnock2665152146-2523
11Ross County2656152039-1921
12Dundee Utd2555152745-1820
View full Scottish Premiership table

