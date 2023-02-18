Match ends, Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.
Dundee United remain bottom of the Scottish Premiership after a grotesque Mark Birighitti mistake gifted St Johnstone victory at Tannadice.
Just a minute after Dylan Levitt's fine strike had cancelled out Stevie May's first-half volley, the goalkeeper gifted May his second of the game after dwelling on a Charlie Mulgrew back pass and being charged down by the striker.
Birighitti went off injured in the immediate aftermath and St Johnstone saw out the final few minutes to move 10 points clear of United.
The defeat - a fifth in a row - heightens the pressure on United head coach Liam Fox, whose side stay a point behind Ross County and three adrift of Kilmarnock and Motherwell, albeit with a game in hand.
Jubilant scenes have been fleeting at Tannadice this season, but pre-match celebrations remembering the good old days of 1983 - when Dundee United won their sole league title - allowed fans to express some exuberance.
The current United crop appeared inspired by the legends who graced the pitch before them. Steven Fletcher attempted an ambitious effort almost immediately, before he skewed some more straightforward attempts on goal.
The returning Aziz Behich and youngster Kai Fotheringham on his first start added to the pack of misses, which the hosts were promptly left to rue as May dealt a sucker punch.
St Johnstone had barely ventured into their attacking quarter when Melker Hallberg broke into space and whipped in a neat ball for May to connect with on the volley and flash into the middle of the unconvincing Birighitti's goal.
There may have been cheers prior to kick-off, but at half-time jeers rung around the ground and will have met the ears of owner Mark Ogren, who had flown over from America.
The openness of the contest continued after the break, but so did United's inability to have something to show for their possession.
Nicky Clark stung the palms of his former team-mate Birighitti as St Johnstone routinely looked hungry on the counter, following Daniel Phillips' goalline clearance after a scrappy scramble.
Levitt appeared to have snatched United a precious point with a pin-point strike from distance, but Callum Davidson's side promptly restored their lead.
Birighitti, in comfortably possession. passed the ball out to Mulgrew at the edge of the area. The defender shunted it back to his goalkeeper, who took too heavy a touch. The alert May was upon him in a flash, sliding in to force the ball into the net and leave the goalkeeper sprawling and United facing yet another defeat.
Player of the Match - Stevie May (St Johnstone)
United fail to make pressure pay - analysis
While the league winners of 40 years ago were lauded around Tannadice, the current crop further jeopardised their top-flight status.
In the opening stages, it looked as though the United players had were ready to rise to the celebratory atmosphere in the name of Tangerine heroes gone by.
A switch to 4-3-3 breathed new life into a side who looked woeful last weekend. Despite increased levels of technicality and tenacity, they never truly troubled Remi Matthews in the St Johnstone goal for large periods of the game.
In the situation they are in, the last thing they need is a goalkeeping howler, but Birighitti's decision to take an extra touch despite the presence of an onrushing May sucked the life out a Tannadice buoyed by Levitt's stunner.
For St Johnstone, that second goal almost exemplified their performance. Fortunate in a sense, but more importantly, full of determination and intelligence.
Andy Considine's absence didn't disrupt a backline that seemingly relished the early United pressure. Every ball into the box was headed away with confidence. Every loose ball was blasted up the park with authority.
In the middle, Cammy MacPherson ran his socks off, while also providing moments of much-needed control when his side were in need of reprieve.
What's next?
The huge games keep coming for United, as a basement battle up at Ross County lies ahead next Saturday. For St Johnstone, they welcome fellow St Mirren to McDiarmid Park (both 15:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 1BirighittiSubstituted forNewmanat 85'minutes
- 2Smith
- 27Ayina
- 4MulgrewBooked at 55mins
- 16Behich
- 19Levitt
- 10Djoum
- 14Sibbald
- 18McGrathSubstituted forMacleodat 76'minutes
- 9Fletcher
- 25FotheringhamBooked at 54minsSubstituted forAnim Cudjoeat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 3McMann
- 6Graham
- 7Niskanen
- 20Anaku
- 22Freeman
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 31Newman
- 39Thomson
- 44Macleod
St Johnstone
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Matthews
- 5MitchellBooked at 45mins
- 6Gordon
- 2Brown
- 14Wright
- 18MacPherson
- 34PhillipsBooked at 34mins
- 22HallbergSubstituted forCareyat 80'minutes
- 19Montgomery
- 37ClarkSubstituted forMcLennanat 76'minutes
- 7MaySubstituted forRuddenat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 10Wotherspoon
- 16Rudden
- 17Bair
- 20Sinclair
- 21Crawford
- 23Carey
- 26McLennan
- 29Murphy
- Referee:
- Kevin Clancy
- Attendance:
- 9,796
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home19
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2.
Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by James Brown (St. Johnstone).
Attempt saved. Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Graham Carey (St. Johnstone).
Mathew Anim Cudjoe (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Mathew Anim Cudjoe replaces Kai Fotheringham.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Zak Rudden replaces Stevie May.
Delay in match because of an injury Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stevie May.
Attempt missed. Rory Macleod (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Arnaud Djoum.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee United. Jack Newman replaces Mark Birighitti because of an injury.
Delay in match because of an injury Mark Birighitti (Dundee United).
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 2. Stevie May (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, St. Johnstone 1. Dylan Levitt (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Loick Ayina.
Player of the match
MayStevie May
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number44Player nameMacleodAverage rating
6.05
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number25Player nameFotheringhamAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
4.52
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number16Player nameBehichAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
4.22
- Squad number31Player nameNewmanAverage rating
3.74
- Squad number10Player nameDjoumAverage rating
3.62
- Squad number28Player nameAnim CudjoeAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number27Player nameAyinaAverage rating
3.19
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
2.78
- Squad number1Player nameBirighittiAverage rating
1.93
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
8.10
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.72
- Squad number34Player namePhillipsAverage rating
7.65
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
7.42
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number19Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
7.12
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
7.08
- Squad number37Player nameClarkAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.98
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number16Player nameRuddenAverage rating
5.83
- Squad number23Player nameCareyAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number26Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
5.77