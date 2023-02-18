Close menu
MillwallMillwall12:30Sheff UtdSheffield United
Venue: The Den, England

Millwall v Sheffield United

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Millwall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Long
  • 2McNamara
  • 15Cresswell
  • 5Cooper
  • 3M Wallace
  • 16Shackleton
  • 23Saville
  • 21Voglsammer
  • 10Flemming
  • 7Burke
  • 9Bradshaw

Substitutes

  • 6Evans
  • 11Malone
  • 18Leonard
  • 19Watmore
  • 33Bialkowski
  • 39Honeyman
  • 50Esse

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-5-2

  • 18Foderingham
  • 6Basham
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 20Bogle
  • 8Berge
  • 22Doyle
  • 16Norwood
  • 13Lowe
  • 9McBurnie
  • 36Jebbison

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 4Fleck
  • 15Ahmedhodzic
  • 23Osborn
  • 26Clark
  • 28McAtee
  • 29Ndiaye
Referee:
Steve Martin

Match report to follow.

Saturday 18th February 2023

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley31209262273569
2Sheff Utd31187652272561
3Middlesbrough321661053371654
4Luton31131173931850
5Sunderland31139946331348
6Watford32121193835347
7Millwall30137103630646
8Blackburn31144133337-446
9Norwich31136124336745
10West Brom31129104033745
11Coventry31119113333042
12Swansea31119114546-142
13Hull32118133847-941
14Preston31118122837-941
15Reading32125153547-1241
16Bristol City311010114140140
17QPR32109133343-1039
18Birmingham31108133640-438
19Stoke31107143638-237
20Cardiff3398162536-1135
21Rotherham31712123442-833
22Wigan3179152950-2130
23Huddersfield3177172842-1428
24Blackpool31610153147-1628
