Derry midfielder Adam Reilly closes down Lee Grace at the Brandywell

Derry City emerged victorious in the President's Cup as they ran out 2-0 winners over Shamrock Rovers.

The FAI Cup holders defeated last season's league winners at the Brandywell thanks to first-half goals from Will Patching and Michael Duffy.

The Hoops pushed to reduced terms in the second half but Ruaidhri Higgins' charges stood firm to win the curtain-raiser.

Derry travel to St. Patrick's Athletic for the league opener next Friday.

Patching's side-footed volley nudged Derry in front after 23 minutes - the midfielder opened the scoring as the Foylesider's ran out 2-1 winners over the eventual champions last February.

The Hoops went on to win the Premier Division by 13 points but Duffy soon had City further ahead with a long-range effort which managed to squirm under keeper Leon Pohls and into the net.

Last season's runners-up were two goals to good at the break.

Graham Burke went closest to reducing the arrears in the second period but the Candystripes were comfortable winners a week prior to their quest for national glory.

City boss Ruaidhri Higgins praised his team after what he said was the "hardest week of my life" following the death of his brother Kevin.

"It's a kick in the teeth and there's tough weeks ahead but we'll get on with it in his memory," said Higgins.

"To beat Shamrock Rovers and deservedly so with a good performance is really pleasing."