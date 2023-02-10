Close menu

President's Cup: Candystripes defeat Rovers in season opener at Brandywell

By Niall KeenanFootball writer

Last updated on .From the section Irish

Candystripes midfielder Adam Reilly closes down Lee Grace at the Brandywell
Derry midfielder Adam Reilly closes down Lee Grace at the Brandywell

Derry City emerged victorious in the President's Cup as they ran out 2-0 winners over Shamrock Rovers.

The FAI Cup winners defeated last season's league winners at the Brandywell thanks to first-half goals from Will Patching and Michael Duffy.

The Hoops pushed to reduced terms in the second half but Ruaidhri Higgins' charges stood firm to win the curtain-raiser.

Derry travel to St. Patrick's Athletic for the league opener next Friday.

More to follow....

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport