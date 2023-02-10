Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry midfielder Adam Reilly closes down Lee Grace at the Brandywell

Derry City emerged victorious in the President's Cup as they ran out 2-0 winners over Shamrock Rovers.

The FAI Cup winners defeated last season's league winners at the Brandywell thanks to first-half goals from Will Patching and Michael Duffy.

The Hoops pushed to reduced terms in the second half but Ruaidhri Higgins' charges stood firm to win the curtain-raiser.

Derry travel to St. Patrick's Athletic for the league opener next Friday.

More to follow....