Olivier Giroud scored the winning goal for France in their 2-1 quarter-final win over England at the World Cup in Qatar in December

AC Milan ended a seven-game winless run as Olivier Giroud's goal gave them a home Serie A victory over Torino.

Giroud scored a glancing header from Theo Hernandez's cross from the left.

Hernandez had a great opportunity to score a second for Milan but dragged a shot wide from Rafael Leao's pass following a quick counter-attack.

The visitors had the better chances of the first half but Antonio Sanabria fired off target and twice had efforts saved by goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.

Milan play Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Italy on Tuesday, with the second leg in London on 8 March.

The reigning Italian champions named 41-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had knee surgery last summer, among their substitutes for the first time this season.

But he was not needed as Stefano Pioli's side got the win to move up from sixth from third, although they are still 15 points behind runaway leaders Napoli.

Milan had not won since beating Salernitana 2-1 on 4 January, and had lost four successive matches going into this game at the San Siro.

Their winless run had included a 1-0 home loss to Torino in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia, a 3-0 defeat by Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup and embarrassing 4-0 and 5-2 Serie A losses to Lazio and Sassuolo respectively.