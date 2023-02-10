Match ends, AC Milan 1, Torino 0.
AC Milan ended a seven-game winless run as Olivier Giroud's goal gave them a home Serie A victory over Torino.
Giroud scored a glancing header from Theo Hernandez's cross from the left.
Hernandez had a great opportunity to score a second for Milan but dragged a shot wide from Rafael Leao's pass following a quick counter-attack.
The visitors had the better chances of the first half but Antonio Sanabria fired off target and twice had efforts saved by goalkeeper Ciprian Tatarusanu.
Milan play Tottenham in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Italy on Tuesday, with the second leg in London on 8 March.
The reigning Italian champions named 41-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had knee surgery last summer, among their substitutes for the first time this season.
But he was not needed as Stefano Pioli's side got the win to move up from sixth from third, although they are still 15 points behind runaway leaders Napoli.
Milan had not won since beating Salernitana 2-1 on 4 January, and had lost four successive matches going into this game at the San Siro.
Their winless run had included a 1-0 home loss to Torino in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia, a 3-0 defeat by Inter Milan in the Italian Super Cup and embarrassing 4-0 and 5-2 Serie A losses to Lazio and Sassuolo respectively.
Line-ups
AC Milan
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Tatarusanu
- 20Kalulu
- 24KjaerBooked at 32minsSubstituted forGabbiaat 71'minutes
- 28Thiaw
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forCalabriaat 89'minutes
- 33Krunic
- 8TonaliSubstituted forPobegaat 89'minutes
- 19Hernández
- 10DíazSubstituted forDe Ketelaereat 79'minutes
- 17Rafael Leão
- 9GiroudSubstituted forOrigiat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Calabria
- 5Ballo-Touré
- 7Adli
- 11Ibrahimovic
- 12Rebic
- 14Bakayoko
- 27Origi
- 30Messias
- 32Pobega
- 40Vranckx
- 46Gabbia
- 77Vásquez
- 83Mirante
- 90De Ketelaere
Torino
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 32V Milinkovic-Savic
- 26DjidjiSubstituted forGravillonat 80'minutes
- 3SchuursBooked at 68mins
- 4BuongiornoBooked at 49minsSubstituted forVojvodaat 57'minutes
- 17Singo
- 21AdopoSubstituted forKaramohat 69'minutes
- 66GineitisBooked at 25minsSubstituted forLinettyat 45'minutes
- 13Rodríguez
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 16VlasicSubstituted forRadonjicat 80'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 9Sanabria
Substitutes
- 2Bayeye
- 5Gravillon
- 7Karamoh
- 8Ilic
- 14Vieira
- 23Seck
- 27Vojvoda
- 34Aina
- 49Radonjic
- 73Fiorenza
- 77Linetty
- 89Gemello
- Referee:
- Giovanni Ayroldi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home46%
- Away54%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away20
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, AC Milan 1, Torino 0.
Post update
Corner, AC Milan. Conceded by Ricardo Rodríguez.
Post update
Attempt missed. Aleksey Miranchuk (Torino) header from the left side of the six yard box is too high. Assisted by Nemanja Radonjic with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Pierre Kalulu.
Post update
Karol Linetty (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan).
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Davide Calabria replaces Alexis Saelemaekers.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Tommaso Pobega replaces Sandro Tonali.
Substitution
Substitution, AC Milan. Divock Origi replaces Olivier Giroud because of an injury.
Post update
Corner, Torino. Conceded by Alexis Saelemaekers.
Post update
Antonio Sanabria (Torino) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan).
Post update
Antonio Sanabria (Torino) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matteo Gabbia (AC Milan).
Booking
Nemanja Radonjic (Torino) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Nemanja Radonjic (Torino).
Post update
Charles De Ketelaere (AC Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Nemanja Radonjic replaces Nikola Vlasic.
Substitution
Substitution, Torino. Andreaw Gravillon replaces Koffi Djidji.