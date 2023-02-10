Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Michael Skubala is Leeds' under-21 head coach

Leeds interim boss Michael Skubala will remain in charge for Sunday's home match against Manchester United, while Arne Slot has ruled himself out of contention for the permanent role.

Feyenoord head coach Slot told Dutch press he was "staying" at the club.

Leeds have interviewed their four main candidates to replace Jesse Marsch, who was sacked on Monday.

Under-21s coach Skubala took charge for Leeds' 2-2 Premier League draw at Manchester United on Wednesday.

"I've been having clear communication every day with [director of football] Victor [Orta]. I expect to be in charge on Sunday," he said.

"Back-to-back games [against the same team] are unusual. There may be one or two tweaks to the side, but there's nothing we can change majorly. We can get work done tomorrow and a bit of shape."

Leeds had hoped to name a new manager by Thursday morning but were dealt a blow in their pursuit of Andoni Iraola when their approach was blocked by Rayo Vallecano.

Iraola was keen to speak with Leeds and negotiations remain at a standstill.

On Friday, Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf quoted Slot as saying: "I'm staying, I'm just staying as trainer of Feyenoord. I can say that now.

"There has been contact between the clubs, but we are working on something beautiful here.

"It is a compliment that a club like Leeds United is interested. It is a wonderful club in England, but it is not a disappointment or a punishment to continue at Feyenoord."

Skubala will take charge of his first game at Elland Road when Leeds welcome Manchester United on Sunday for their second meeting in five days.

He said it will be a "pleasure and an honour" to lead his side out on home soil, and praised the contribution of Leeds' experienced players amid the managerial upheaval.

"Whatever happened in the last game, for me, is now closed," he said. "The book's closed and we go again Sunday and we try to get three points."

He added: "I've loved it [the exposure] - is that allowed? What's good is the senior players are helping the younger players.

"Some of the senior players have been through this before and it helps the younger players to be calm, relaxed and deal with the change."