Beth Mead was top scorer and player of the tournament at Euro 2022

England forward Beth Mead is on a shortlist of three to be named the Best Fifa Women's Player for 2022.

Mead won the Golden Boot and player of the tournament awards as she helped England win Euro 2022.

The Arsenal forward, who has played 50 times for England, was also named 2022 BBC Sports Personality of the Year.

The 27-year-old is up against Spain's Alexia Putellas and Alex Morgan of the United States, with the winner being announced in Paris on 27 February.

Mead, who finished second to Putellas in the women's player category at the 2022 Ballon d'Or, scored six goals and provided five assists at Euro 2022.

She made her 50th England appearance against Japan in November last year, before suffering a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury the following week in Arsenal's home Women's Super League defeat by Manchester United.

Mead also scored 11 goals in 23 WSL games for Arsenal in the 2021-22 season.

Fifa's 'The Best' awards cover games played between 7 August, 2021 to 31 July, 2022 - the day of the Euros final.