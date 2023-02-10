Scottish Cup last 16 Watch Darvel v Falkirk (Monday, 19:45) live on BBC TV. Follow all the action on Sportsound and on the BBC Sport website & app.

It's the second big Scottish Cup weekend of 2023, with eight last-16 ties taking place over a bumper weekend.

Hearts became the first team to book their place in the quarter-finals on Friday with victory over Hamilton Academical.

Here's team news and statistics to whet your appetite for Saturday's action.

Ayr United v Elgin City (Sat, 15:00)

Ayr will be without Frankie Musonda and Andy Murdoch, who are both making progress on their comebacks from injury, while Mikey Hewitt is cup-tied.

Elgin will be missing Evan Towler, Aaron Reid, Mitchell Taylor and Matty Jamieson, who are all cup-tied.

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen: "Elgin gave us a tough game during pre-season. They are very well organised and they've had a decent league campaign so far. We know if we're not in the right frame of mind we could easily go out the cup."

Elgin City boss Gavin Price: "We are going down there to get to the quarter-finals of the cup. We are not going down there for a day out and to enjoy the occasion. The players are 90 minutes from creating a bit of history for themselves."

Did you know? Infrequent foes Ayr and Elgin are meeting for the second time this season, with Ayr having beaten them on penalties in the League Cup in July.

Dundee United v Kilmarnock (Sat, 15:00)

Dundee United will go into the game without suspended Ryan Edwards and injured pair Ian Harkes and Peter Pawlett, while Jamie McGrath is a doubt.

Ben Chrisene (knee), Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett (both hamstring) remain out for Kilmarnock.

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen: "This is a really big game, cup games are always special. There are only 16 teams left so we have a really good chance. We want to go as far as possible."

Kilmarnock assistant manager Tony Docherty: "The boys are itching to get back [to Hampden]. They are desperate to get into that environment and go one further. There are hurdles in front of us and the first is Dundee United at Tannadice."

Did you know? United and Kilmarnock will meet for the fifth time in all competitions this season on Saturday and this is the second successive year in which they have met in the Scottish Cup.

Livingston v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (Sat, 15:00)

Livingston have no fresh injuries, with Tom Parkes (knee) and Jamie Brandon (groin) still out.

Inverness will be missing Ben Woodswith with an ankle injury, plus Lewis Nicolson, Ethan Cairns and Robbie Thompson are cup-tied.

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I'm not underestimating the task in front of us on Saturday, it's going to be a really difficult game. They beat us earlier in the season so they will fancy their chances."

Inverness CT boss Billy Dodds: "It's a game we should really relish. It's a free hit because we thought we weren't through but we now find ourselves with a real opportunity we thought we didn't have."

Did you know? Inverness have already beaten Livingston this season, in July's League Cup meeting, and the Highlanders also won their last Scottish Cup meeting in 2020.

Raith Rovers v Motherwell (Sat, 15:00)

Jamie Gullan and Tom Lang are available for Raith Rovers, but Lewis Vaughan will be missing.

Motherwell will be missing centre-backs Ricki Lamie, Bevis Mugabi and Shane Blaney, as well as long-term absentees Jake Carroll, Nathan McGinley and Joe Efford. New signings Dan Casey and Calum Butcher could make their debuts.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray: "We have to be careful. As the underdogs we know the pressure is on Motherwell but we also know they have good players and a good manager."

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell: "We are taking a large following to the game on Saturday again. The travelling support this season has been excellent and we are very grateful for it. The fans do want to get behind us but we also need to give them something to get behind."

Did you know? Motherwell and Raith Rovers last met in a 2007 League Cup tie that Well won and Raith have not beaten the Steelmen since a 1996 league meeting.

Celtic v St Mirren (17:30)

Right-back Anthony Ralston is in contention to return for Celtic with reserve goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist the hosts' only absentee. Giorgos Giakoumakis left the club this week for Atlanta United.

St Mirren are without forward Jonah Ayunga and defender Richard Tait.

Celtic assistant manager John Kennedy: "The excitement of cup football for everybody is that anything can happen on the day. We've seen cup shocks recently, particularly in England, but we won't think about that - our recent form is where our focus will lie."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "I believe we have players who can cause Celtic problems. Every manager knows it's a tough task, especially at Celtic Park. They have a lot of talent in the side and play with incredible energy, but we've matched that before."

Did you know? St Mirren are the only Scottish side to have beaten Celtic this season, a 2-0 Premiership win in September.