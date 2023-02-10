Last updated on .From the section Irish

Watch: Millar hits double as Larne win to move top

Larne returned to the top of the Irish Premiership table thanks to a routine 3-0 win over Glenavon at Inver Park.

Leroy Millar's first-half double and a second-half strike from Lee Bonis was enough to see the Inver side return to the summit on goal difference.

In the other Friday night game, two goals from Emmet McGuckin helped Carrick Rangers to a 2-0 victory away to 10-man Newry City.

The win enabled Stuart King's side to leapfrog Glenavon into eighth position.

Millar at the double

Two composed finishes ifrom Millar put Larne in the driving seat at the break.

After a quiet start to the game, the midfielder gave the hosts the lead on the 14th minute as the former Ballymena United man raced clear of the Glenavon defence to latch onto Andrew Ryan's pass and calmly slot home the opener.

Millar would double his and Larne's tally for the evening four minutes before the interval after again bursting from midfield, this time onto Lee Bonis cushioned pass, before emphatically firing past a helpless Rory Brown for his 10th goal of the season.

Millar was injured in scoring the second goal and was replaced at the break, although he was seen on the bench with ice around a potential ankle problem.

Glenavon had chances of their own in the first period, with an unmarked Callum Birney heading wide from Jamie Doran's corner and Matthew Fitzpatrick firing wide from close range.

Gary Hamilton's men pushed forward in the second half in an attempt get back into the game, but were unable to create any clear-cut opportunities for all their efforts.

The closest the Lurgan Blues came to a goal was Conor Kerr's overhit cross clipping the upright and Issac Baird being denied from a tight angle inside the Larne penalty area.

Tiernan Lynch's men soaked up the Glenavon pressure and after a formation tweak, capitalised to add a third with a devastating counter-attack.

Bonis secured the three points in the 76th minute, as Larne's top scorer raced onto Tomas Cosgrove's throughball before firing home into the far corner, off the inside of the post.

The win is Larne's second consecutive home victory, whilst Glenavon remain winless on their travels since August.

McGuckin makes his mark

Watch: McGuckin bags double as Carrick beat Newry

A goal in each half from Emmet McGuckin ensured Carrick Rangers were able to take full advantage of Glenavon's defeat to Larne and move to within two points of Ballymena, who occupy the final European play-off spot.

The striker fired home an unstoppable volley to open the scoring in the 27th minute after he connected with Alex Gawne's looping pass.

Despite falling behind, Newry created the majority of the chances in the opening 45 minutes. Their best opportunity arrived when Thomas Lockhart played an inviting pass across the face of goal and Philip Donnelly blasted wide when he looked destined to find the back of the net.

James Teelan also had a good chance, but his strong strike from distance curled wide of the left-hand post.

Newry were punished for their wasteful finishing as McGuckin got his second of the evening soon after the restart.

The away side capitalised on a mistake by Newry goalkeeper Steven Maguire. His attempted clearance fell to Carrick's Nedas Maciulaitis, who then played a lovely through ball to Ben Tilney, and McGuckin tucked home from the full-back's low cross.

The visitors dominated proceedings in the second half. Lloyd Anderson went close to adding a third seconds after Carrick's second goal, but his strike from distance was off target.

Shortly after that a superb save from Maguire prevented Tilney from scoring, after the ex-Larne player drove through midfield and struck from just inside the box.

Things went from bad to worse for Darren Mullen's side in the 80th minute when Daniel Hughes received his second yellow after a late tackle on Tilney in midfield.

The result means that Newry remain perilously positioned just above the drop zone, three points ahead of Dungannon Swifts, who are 11th in the table.