Last updated on .From the section Irish

Manchester United defender Mannion switched her allegiance to the Republic of Ireland this month.

Manchester United defender Aoife Mannion has been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for the first time as one of two uncapped players.

The 27-year-old and Marissa Sheva are included for a 10-day training camp and friendly against China in Spain.

Mannion, who was born in Birmingham, represented England at U23 level and was twice called up to the senior squad without making an appearance.

She changed allegiances to the country where her father and mother were born.

Washington Spirit forward Sheva also received international clearance to play for the country of her grandparents.

Ruesha Littlejohn, Megan Connolly and Heather Payne, who all play in the WSL, return to a 26-strong squad after missing the 4-0 friendly win over Morocco in November. Durham goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon and Glasgow City defender Claire Walsh are also included.

Pauw is without a host of players due to injury, including Liverpool duo Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan alongside Savannah McCarthy, Chloe Mustaki, Ellen Molloy, Jess Ziu and Aoife Colvill.

The squad will be meet on Monday in Spain and will be based in Marbella. They take on the Women's Asian Cup winners China on 22 February in Cadiz to round off the camp.

It will be used as preparation for the Republic of Ireland's first ever Women's World Cup, where they will face co-hosts Australia in the first game of the tournament on 20 July.

Republic of Ireland squad:

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Grace Moloney (Reading), Naoisha McAloon (Durham WFC).

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Diane Caldwell (Reading), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O'Gorman (Shamrock Rovers), Aoife Mannion (Manchester United).

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Ciara Grant (Hearts), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (West Ham United).

Forwards: Amber Barrett (Potsdam Turbine), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (London City Lionesses), Abbie Larkin (Shamrock Rovers), Marissa Sheva (Washington Spirit).