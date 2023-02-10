Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City have "already been condemned" over alleged financial rule breaches, says manager Pep Guardiola.

The Premier League charged City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules on Monday.

A two-year ban from European competitions for breaching Uefa's financial fair play regulations was overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in 2020.

"The club proved they were completely innocent," said Guardiola.

"What's happened since Monday is the same as what happened with Uefa. We have already been condemned.

"You have to understand that 19 teams in the Premier League are accusing us without us having the ability to defend.

"I am fully convinced we will be innocent."

