Scarpa talks pigeons, Friends and Forest ambitions

Midfielder Gustavo Scarpa wants to put what he learned from TV show Friends to good use at Nottingham Forest.

The 28-year-old credits the comedy for his grasp of the English language, which he has put to use as resident translator for Brazilian team-mates Felipe, Danilo and Renan Lodi.

They are among 29 players signed by Premier League Forest this season.

"They have to learn English and I'm glad to help - they are talented and good guys," Scarpa said.

"It's very good to have Brazilian friends here but already I've told them I don't want to stay stuck talking Portuguese, because I came here to learn a new culture and improve my English.

"I still have this feeling that this really is like a dream. The atmosphere, it's crazy.

"The songs I hear on the pitch are songs I used to hear only on video games."

Scarpa - the skateboarding, Rubik's Cube-solving playmaker - says he feels like he has quickly been embraced by fans of the East Midlands club.

He has featured seven times since completing his move from Brazilian club Palmeiras in January.

Scarpa has previously spoken about the lure of playing in England's top flight, even showcasing his attempt at an English accent.

While his fellow Brazilian's are learning the language, Scarpa had a head start in his childhood.

"My father used to encourage me and my sister since we were little kids to watch lots of movies and listen to lots of music in English," he said.

"I started to watch a lot of Friends with Portuguese subtitles, then I realised when I was 14 or 15 years old I was speaking English."

While getting everyone talking the same language on the pitch is Scarpa's aim, his focus is on helping ensure Forest remain in the Premier League.

The Reds have not lost a league game since the turn of the year and have climbed to 13th in the table.

"I think we are better now than a couple of games ago," he told BBC East Midlands Today.

"We are in search of bigger things. Of course one of them is staying in the Premier League for next season but I think we can do more than that."