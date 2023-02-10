Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea had the best record of any team in this season's Women's Champions League group stage

Chelsea will face holders and eight-time winners Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League.

Arsenal will play Bayern Munich, with the Women's Super League sides unable to be drawn against each other after both won their groups.

Last year's runners-up Barcelona play debutants Roma in the last eight while Paris St-Germain take on Wolfsburg.

The quarter-final first legs take place on 21 and 22 March with the return fixtures a week later.

Chelsea failed to progress from their Champions League group last year but had the best pool-stage record this season with 16 points from six matches.

Arsenal, who were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Wolfsburg last season, will face a Bayern side who were knocked out at the same stage in 2021-22 by PSG.

European Championship winner Georgia Stanway will face a WSL side for the first time since the England midfielder moved to Bayern from Manchester City last year.

Quarter-final draw

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

Lyon v Chelsea

Roma v Barcelona

Paris St-Germain v Wolfsburg

Tough potential path for Chelsea to final

If Emma Hayes' side get past Lyon they will play the winners of the Barcelona-Roma tie in the semi-finals.

That could mean a meeting with England players Lucy Bronze and Kiera Walsh, who both moved to the Spanish side in the summer from Manchester City.

Chelsea were comprehensively defeated 4-0 by Barcelona in the 2021 final.

The Blues' half of the draw contains the current league leaders in England, Italy, Spain and France, and appears to be the tougher path to the final in Eindhoven on 3 June.

Arsenal - who beat Lyon 5-1 away on their way to finishing ahead of the Ligue 1 side in their group - will play either PSG or Wolfsburg in the last four should they beat Bayern.

Semi-final draw

PSG/Wolfsburg v Bayern/Arsenal

Chelsea/Lyon v Barcelona/Roma