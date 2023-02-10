Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chelsea had the best record of any team in the Women's Champions League group stage

Chelsea will face holders and eight-time winners Lyon in the quarter-finals of the Women's Champions League.

Arsenal will play Bayern Munich, with the Women's Super League sides unable to be drawn against each other after both winning their groups.

Last year's runners-up Barcelona play debutants Roma in the last eight while Paris St-Germain take on Wolfsburg.

The quarter-final first legs take place on 21 and 22 March with the return fixtures a week later.

Should Chelsea will play the winners of the Barcelona-Roma tie in the semi-finals if they get past Lyon.

Chelsea were beaten 4-0 by Barcelona in the 2021 women's Champions League final.

Arsenal - who beat Lyon 5-1 away on their way to finishing ahead of the Ligue 1 side in their group - will play either PSG or Wolfsburg in the last four should they beat Bayern.

Chelsea failed to progress from their Champions League group last year but had the best pool stage record this season with 16 points from six matches.

Their half of the draw contains the current league leaders in England, Italy, Spain and France, and appears to be the tougher path to the final in Eindhoven on 3 June.

Arsenal were eliminated at the quarter-final stage by Wolfsburg last season, while Bayern were knocked out by PSG at the same stage.

Quarter-final draw

Bayern Munich v Arsenal

Lyon v Chelsea

Roma v Barcelona

PSG v Wolfsburg

Semi-final draw

PSG/Wolfsburg v Bayern/Arsenal

Chelsea/Lyon v Barcelona/Roma