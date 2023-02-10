Eddie Howe: Newcastle boss back at Bournemouth but unsure about 'emotional side'
Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe says he is unsure how he will feel when he returns to Bournemouth for the first time since leaving them in August 2020.
The 45-year-old left the Cherries by mutual consent following their relegation from the Premier League.
Howe was in charge of the south coast side for more than 450 games across two spells, spanning more than a decade.
"We've been preparing the game as normal," said Howe, whose side play Bournemouth on Saturday (17:30 GMT).
"The emotional side is difficult to predict how I'll feel walking out into a stadium I know so well and so many people I know so well.
"For the moment, we are preparing the game as we would any other Premier League game."
Howe also spent almost his entire playing career with the Cherries, making over 300 appearances in two spells before joining the coaching staff.
More to follow.
