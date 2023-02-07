Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Barry Robson has won one and lost one of this games in charge of Aberdeen

Interim boss Barry Robson is under serious consideration for the Aberdeen manager's job. (Record) external-link

Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes remains a major doubt for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers after his recent stay in hospital with pneumonia. (Sun) external-link

Rangers' January signing Todd Cantwell took advice from his now former Norwich City teammates Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean before moving to Glasgow, with the pair fans of the Ibrox club. (Express) external-link

Partick Thistle forward Brian Graham does not intend on being put off by VAR when the Jags take on Rangers at Ibrox in Sunday's Scottish Cup tie. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Former Leeds United forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes the Elland Road club should look at ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in their search for a new manager. (Casinos En Ligne, via Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

Chris Sutton believes former club Celtic should start succession planning even though he does not expect manager Ange Postecoglou to leave the club soon. (Record) external-link

Celtic left-back Greg Taylor insists Postecoglou is "in a big job here". (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

New York Red Bulls winger Lewis Morgan says "the standard is so high" in the MLS after Giorgos Giakoumakis left his former club Celtic for Atlanta United. (Express) external-link

Giakoumakis was frustrated by the defensive approach of opponents in Scotland. (Record) external-link

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson reveals his manager Stephen Robinson blocked a potential move to Celtic when the pair were at Motherwell. (Sun) external-link

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson laments a lack of entertainment in his side's 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Hamilton but praises scorer Stephen Humphrys. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Manager Billy Dodds urges Inverness Caledonian Thistle to cut out mistakes to give themselves a chance of knocking Livingston out of the Scottish Cup on Saturday. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Arnaud Djoum wants to help Dundee United teammate Loick Ayina reach his potential. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Brian Irvine tips former side Ross County to win their next two Scottish Premiership games with St Mirren and Dundee United and take significant steps towards safety. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone head of football operations Gus MacPherson has no desire to manage again. (Courier - subscription required) external-link