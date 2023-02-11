Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Interim boss Barry Robson is under serious consideration for the Aberdeen manager's job. (Record) external-link

Scotland forward Lyndon Dykes remains a major doubt for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers after his recent stay in hospital with pneumonia. (Sun) external-link

Rangers' January signing Todd Cantwell took advice from his now former Norwich City teammates Grant Hanley and Kenny McLean before moving to Glasgow, with the pair fans of the Ibrox club. (Express) external-link

Former Leeds United forward Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink believes the Elland Road club should look at ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard in their search for a new manager. (Casinos En Ligne, via Yorkshire Evening Post) external-link

New York Red Bulls winger Lewis Morgan says "the standard is so high" in the MLS after Giorgos Giakoumakis left his former club Celtic for Atlanta United. (Express) external-link

St Mirren goalkeeper Trevor Carson reveals his manager Stephen Robinson blocked a potential move to Celtic when the pair were at Motherwell. (Sun) external-link