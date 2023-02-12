Last updated on .From the section Stevenage

The pitch invader has been banned from Stevenage's Lamex Stadium home ground

Stevenage say the spectator who ran onto the pitch at the Lamex Stadium in Saturday's defeat by Bradford City has been arrested.

The individual, who appeared to be making an attempt to reach Andy Cook, one of Bradford's scorers, has been banned from the ground by Stevenage.

Bradford boss Mark Hughes had said Cook was "very lucky" Stevenage players reacted to stop the spectator.

Boro said they are now "working closely with police and their investigation".

Since July last year, pitch invaders at Premier League and English Football League matches have received automatic club bans under measures introduced to tackle fan behaviour.

Concerns were raised about safety at grounds after a number of pitch invasions at the end of last season.

'It could have been more serious'

League Two club Stevenage added that they will look into the circumstances surrounding the pitch invasion.

"The club is also reviewing the stewarding response and protocols following the incident," Stevenage said.

"Entering the pitch is a criminal offence and puts players, officials and supporters at great risk.

"This is not tolerated at The Lamex Stadium.

"Football stadiums should be a safe and enjoyable space for everyone, and these incidents are completely unacceptable and have no place in our game."

Talking after the match, Bradford boss Hughes said it was "disappointing that one of their supporters felt they needed to come on".

"Andy (Cook) was very lucky that one of the Stevenage players actually stopped the guy attacking him," Hughes told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I thank him for that because it could have been even more serious."

Boro boss Steve Evans called the fan coming onto the pitch "rubbish" and "a bad spectacle".