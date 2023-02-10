Last updated on .From the section Sheff Wed

There were 4,500 Newcastle fans in the Leppings Lane End for the game

A review into concerns about overcrowding at Hillsborough has concluded Sheffield Wednesday fully complied with the safety certificate.

There were reports of overcrowding in the Leppings Lane End in the FA Cup third-round tie between the Owls and Newcastle on 7 January.

Some Newcastle fans claimed there was a lack of stewarding before kick-off and they were crammed in.

Some minor recommendations have been made about the matchday experience.

There were 4,500 Newcastle fans at the game, which ended in a 2-1 win for League One side Sheffield Wednesday.

Their chief operating officer Liam Dooley said the club "welcomed the outcome of the review".

"The welfare of all supporters and everyone inside the stadium is our utmost priority," he told the club website. external-link

"We would reiterate that the stewarding numbers within the visitors' section of the stadium for the Newcastle fixture exceeded the requirements of the safety certificate.

"The Newcastle ticket allocation also complied completely with the safety certificate. We continuously review our safety management plans and ensure the correct measures are in place for every fixture at Hillsborough."

In the 1989 FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest a crush in the Leppings Lane End resulted in the deaths of 97 Liverpool supporters.