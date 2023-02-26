Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

FA Cup fifth round live on the BBC Dates: 28 February-1 March Coverage: Tuesday - Leicester City-Blackburn Rovers (19:30 GMT) live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website & app; Fulham v Leeds United (19:45) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app. Wednesday - Burnley v Fleetwood Town (19:30) live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website & app; Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur (19:55) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app.

Sixteen clubs will compete in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Tuesday and Wednesday, including League Two side Grimsby Town and League One Fleetwood Town.

There are eight matches over two days with Grimsby - the lowest-ranked club left in the competition - at the Premier League's bottom side Southampton on Wednesday (19:15 GMT).

On Tuesday, Championship Bristol City hope to upset Premier League title chasers Manchester City (20:00), while Manchester United - who are attempting to win the FA Cup for a 13th time - host West Ham on Wednesday (19:45) in one of two all-Premier League ties.

BBC One is showing two live games including the other all-Premier League tie between Fulham and Leeds United on Tuesday (19:45), followed on Wednesday by Championship Sheffield United at home to eight-time winners Tottenham (19:55).

In addition there are two live games on the Red Button - Leicester City at home to Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday (19:30) and Burnley against Fleetwood Town on Wednesday (19:30).

There are no replays at this stage of the competition.

There will be 30 minutes of extra time and penalties if ties finish level to decide who advances to the quarter-finals, which will take place over the weekend of 18-19 March.

The FA Cup final will take place at Wembley on 3 June, six days after the Premier League season ends.

FA Cup fifth-round games (all times GMT)

Tuesday

Stoke City v Brighton & Hove Albion, 19:15 - live on ITV4, ITVX

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers, 19:30 - live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website & app

Fulham v Leeds United, 19:45 - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

Bristol City v Manchester City, 20:00 - live on ITV1, ITVX

Wednesday

Southampton v Grimsby Town, 19:15 - live on ITV4, ITVX

Burnley v Fleetwood Town, 19:30 - live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and BBC Sport website & app

Manchester United v West Ham United - 19:45 - live on ITV1, ITVX

Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur - 19:55 - live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app

And then there were 16

The 2022-23 FA Cup started on 5 August with the extra preliminary round. A total of 732 clubs entered external-link the competition. Sixteen clubs remain, including seven from outside the Premier League.

Grimsby will be backed by more than 4,000 fans for the 460-mile round trip to the Premier League's bottom side, Southampton.

The Mariners are featuring in the fifth round for the first time since 1995-96. Paul Hurst's side have won four games against teams from a higher division to get to this stage.

Fleetwood Town are making their first appearance in the fifth round. Scott Brown's team are at Championship leaders Burnley, with the Clarets looking to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2002-03.

Four of the eight ties feature Championship clubs against teams from the Premier League.

Six-time winners Manchester City make their second visit in five years to Bristol City. In 2018, Pep Guardiola's side defeated the Robins 5-3 on aggregate in the League Cup semi-finals.

Stoke City will reach the last eight while playing outside the top flight for the first time since 1927-28 if they defeat Brighton.

Blackburn Rovers are at Leicester and Foxes forward Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 17 times in the FA Cup since 2016.

Sheffield United host Tottenham and the visitors have been eliminated at the fifth-round stage in the past three seasons.

Fulham will look to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009-10 when they host struggling Leeds, whose newly appointed boss Javi Gracia took Watford to the FA Cup final in 2019.

Manchester United and West Ham meet for the 12th time in the FA Cup.

Follow the fifth round on the BBC

As well as four live games to watch, fans will be able to follow the FA Cup on BBC Radio and the BBC Sport website.

BBC Radio 5 Live will have commentary of the ties between Fulham-Leeds on Tuesday followed by Sheffield United-Tottenham on Wednesday.

BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra will also have two commentaries - Stoke-Brighton on Tuesday and, on Wednesday, Manchester United-West Ham.

There will be live text coverage featuring all eight ties on the BBC Sport website, which will also have reports and highlights.