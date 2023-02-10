Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Sam Finley has played in 26 of Bristol Rovers' League One matches this season

Bristol Rovers midfielder Sam Finley has been suspended for three matches by the Football Association for violent conduct during their defeat by MK Dons.

Finley admitted the charge, which occurred during the 57th minute of the 2-0 loss on 4 February.

The 30-year-old was booked for a tackle at the time but was charged for a further incident not seen by officials.

Finley will miss Rovers' match at Lincoln on Saturday, as well as home games against Ipswich and Burton.

Defender James Gibbons has also been charged with two counts of breaching the FA's rule E3 for improper conduct - relating to incidents during the same match, which Rovers said they will be appealing.