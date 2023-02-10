Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Raya has made 45 Premier League appearances since Brentford won promotion to the top division in 2021

David Raya says he is "really happy" at Brentford despite rejecting two new contract offers from the club.

The 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper says he was offered a new contract with the club last year and again in January.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly external-link all interested in making a move for Raya in the summer transfer window.

"I don't think it's the right time to sign a contract at the moment," Raya said.

"I'm really, really happy and right now I'm just thinking about doing the best for the team and trying to push for Europe."

Raya, whose current deal with the Bees expires in summer 2024, has made 144 appearances for the club since joining from Blackburn Rovers in 2019.

He has kept eight clean sheets for Brentford in the Premier League this season and the club sit seventh, six points behind fifth-placed Tottenham in the Europa League spot with a game in hand.

"I was offered a new contract last year and one in January but we didn't reach an agreement," he said.

"For now a new contract is secondary, the most important thing is the team and the games. We'll see where we are in May.

"You never know what's around the corner. There's nothing I can say about what's going to happen in the summer. I don't even know what's going to happen on Saturday."

Raya, who earned his first senior international caps with Spain in 2022 and was named in their World Cup squad, says Brentford feels like home.

He said: "It's always going to be home - no matter what. I'm in one of the happiest times of my career."

Brentford take on league leaders Arsenal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.