Close menu
Championship
CardiffCardiff City1ReadingReading0

Cardiff City 1-0 Reading: Romaine Sawyers fires stoppage-time winner for Bluebirds

By Matt LloydBBC Sport Wales at the Cardiff City Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments57

Sabri Lamouchi celebrates
Sabri Lamouchi celebrates a second win in four days

Cardiff City's mini-revival under new boss Sabri Lamouchi continued thanks to a stoppage-time winner against Reading.

Romaine Sawyers fired in from the edge of the box in the 91st minute to claim a deserved win - the club's second in a week under their new manager.

A first home win since October lifts the Bluebirds five points clear of the Championship relegation zone.

Reading remain 15th in the table but could have little complaint over the loss despite the timing of the goal.

The closest Reading came was a blunder by Cardiff goalkeeper Ryan Allsop, who kicked thin air as Yakou Meite closed in.

Cardiff must have thought their luck was out when they hit the crossbar twice in the space of three minutes midway through the second half.

But Sawyers capped an impressive display with his first goal since August to claim three vital points in his side's fight for survival.

Cardiff leapfrogged Rotherham into 20th place but, crucially, have played two more games than all four teams below them.

Lamouchi luck

Both sides had claimed their first victories of 2023 on Tuesday night, with Cardiff's ending a 14-game winless run as Lamouchi claimed his first with the Welsh club.

The Frenchman cut an animated figure on the sidelines against Reading, coaching his new team through every pass, in stark contrast to his brooding opposite number Paul Ince. His mood was not surprising given the Reading boss had little to be cheerful about.

Cardiff enjoyed plenty of success down both wings but Jaden Philogene's delivery deserved better than Sory Kaba's tame effort, before the striker headed a Callum O'Dowda cross straight at the goalkeeper.

The Guinea international, on loan from Danish club Midtjylland, saw plenty of the ball as the home side dominated but struggled to find the finishing touch.

His strike partner Kion Etete fared little better, even when handed a chance by Reading defender Amadou Mbengue's stray pass.

Instead it was defender Perry Ng who came closest, rippling the side-netting with a free-kick on 28 minutes.

It was promising nevertheless for Cardiff who showed a fresh enthusiasm that belied their precarious league position.

Femi Azeez was the lynchpin for Reading but they were one-dimensional in their efforts to provide Andy Carroll ammunition and managed just one effort in the first half.

Carroll dominated up front but had precious little support while Cardiff's Mark McGuinness was fortunate to escape with a yellow card for his foul on Mbengue.

As the stalemate wore on both managers turned to players on the bench, Cardiff brought on new signing Connor Wickham and Reading called for top scorer Tom Ince as well as Meite.

Allsop will be grateful Meite was not a yard quicker after a horrible blunder almost gifted the opener.

Romaine Sawyers celebrates his third goal of the season
Romaine Sawyers celebrates his third goal of the season

The keeper collected a back-pass with his first touch and then missed the ball completely with an attempted second, before nudging the ball away as the Royals striker closed in.

Cardiff then hit the woodwork twice as they searched for a winner.

Robinson exchanged passes with Ryan Wintle before unleashing a curling effort that left Joe Lumley rooted to the spot but rebounded off the crossbar.

Lumley was beaten again moments later when Sheyi Ojo's effort deflected off Mbengue and over the keeper - only to hit the bar.

Cardiff knew a point would do little to aid their cause and threw bodies forward as the clock ticked past 90 minutes and were rewarded for their bravery with Sawyers' strike.

Cardiff City manager Sabri Lamouchi:

"I'm so proud of the players. It's unbelievable what they've done this week, taking maximum points from the two games.

"You could see we played with so much more confidence after the win at Birmingham but we couldn't find that last pass.

"But we were so focused right to the last minute. We didn't panic, we created a lot and deserved the three points."

Reading manager Paul Ince:

"It was a blatant red card in the first half [for Mark McGuinness' foul] and that would have changed the game but the referee has bottled it.

"There has to be VAR in the Championship because if this was the Premier League that would always be a red card.

"The referee has made a massive mistake tonight and I've seen enough of those from our players.

"We have to also look at ourselves because we were poor from the first minute to the 95th, we looked tired, out-of-sorts and I was dumbfounded by some of their decisions."

Line-ups

Cardiff

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Allsop
  • 38Ng
  • 23Kipré
  • 5McGuinnessBooked at 38mins
  • 11O'DowdaSubstituted forOjoat 66'minutes
  • 25Philogene
  • 19Sawyers
  • 47Robinson
  • 6Wintle
  • 9EteteSubstituted forRallsat 70'minutes
  • 48KabaSubstituted forWickhamat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Romeo
  • 8Ralls
  • 10Ojo
  • 21Alnwick
  • 26Simpson
  • 31Wickham
  • 35Rinomhota

Reading

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 27Mbengue
  • 6DannBooked at 27mins
  • 24Sarr
  • 23Hoilett
  • 19FornahSubstituted forInceat 66'minutes
  • 22LoumBooked at 76mins
  • 5McIntyre
  • 18Guinness-WalkerSubstituted forAbbeyat 84'minutes
  • 15AzeezSubstituted forMeiteat 62'minutes
  • 2Carroll

Substitutes

  • 10Ince
  • 11Meite
  • 20Casadei
  • 21Bouzanis
  • 32Abbey
  • 35Ehibhatiomhan
  • 46Senga-Ngoyi
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
18,879

Match Stats

Home TeamCardiffAway TeamReading
Possession
Home63%
Away37%
Shots
Home19
Away5
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home8
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Cardiff City 1, Reading 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Cardiff City 1, Reading 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Lumley (Reading) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Tom Ince with a cross following a set piece situation.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City).

  5. Post update

    Tom Ince (Reading) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Callum Robinson (Cardiff City).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Cardiff City 1, Reading 0. Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Yakou Meite (Reading).

  11. Post update

    Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Junior Hoilett.

  12. Post update

    Romaine Sawyers (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Yakou Meite (Reading).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Reading. Nelson Abbey replaces Nesta Guinness-Walker.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Callum Robinson (Cardiff City).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Connor Wickham (Cardiff City).

  18. Post update

    Amadou Salif Mbengue (Reading) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Callum Robinson.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Cédric Kipré (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

57 comments

  • Comment posted by Bluebeard, today at 23:08

    Not a classic again, but deserved overall and a massive week.

  • Comment posted by andrew, today at 22:48

    Reading need a manager..Paul Ince was and still is not a football manager..he actually stifles clubs and is negative

    • Reply posted by Toe Poker, today at 23:00

      Toe Poker replied:
      Seems a bit of a misery

  • Comment posted by Steve J, today at 22:47

    2 wins in a week? National holiday!....

  • Comment posted by James, today at 22:47

    Reading fan here - Cardiff deserved that, and could quite easily have gone into half time two up or so. I don't doubt Ince is a good motivator and the players certainly fight for him, but when you set up that negatively against relegation strugglers who need a result then you're asking for trouble. Cardiff earned their win today and I'd say they'll be OK, Lamouchi is a solid manager.

  • Comment posted by Reading1966, today at 22:45

    Our away form is so poor and that was probably the worse performance. That said we were done yet again by Darren Bond, how that wasn't a red card for McGuinness I will never know.

    • Reply posted by Toe Poker, today at 23:02

      Toe Poker replied:
      TBF your guy no.27 was rolling around like he'd been shot! Hobbling away off the pitch and the minute he got waved back on he shook off his horrific injury!

  • Comment posted by Enzo, today at 22:42

    Really pleased Cardiff won. Been my 2nd team ever since they became the first non-English team to win the FA Cup in 2008 when they beat Portsmouth.

    • Reply posted by James, today at 22:49

      James replied:
      They lost to Portsmouth though?

  • Comment posted by All Leeds Brysons, today at 22:38

    Reading are so poor and painful to watch...

  • Comment posted by Owls about that, today at 22:36

    Nice to see Mark picked up some motivational inspiration from the OWLS.
    Well done boy 🦉🦉🦉

  • Comment posted by Cantonbloo, today at 22:32

    Cardiff - 19 Shots. Reading - 5…. Awesome Bluebirds, dreadful reading….

    • Reply posted by chris, today at 23:10

      chris replied:
      19 shots, but only five on target and one goal? That's a dismal return. The goal was a good hit. But three of our defenders could have easily done something about it. Two turned their backs and one fell over. So yes, we were dreadful!

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 22:32

    Cardiff deserved that and another kick I'm the teeth for reading.
    Ince is an awful manager and reading need something different.
    Bha fan

    • Reply posted by Owls about that, today at 22:47

      Owls about that replied:
      Reading are awful. I can't see anything positive happening while Ince and Ince junior are at this club. Considering it's only five years ago since they were in the playoff final, it is so typical of the fortunes of this god forsaken league. From a Sheffield Wednesday fan. 🦉🦉🦉

  • Comment posted by Cantonbloo, today at 22:30

    We’ll done Cardiff, at this rate it’ll be the play off at least!!!

    • Reply posted by Owls about that, today at 22:48

      Owls about that replied:
      Nòooooooo

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 22:24

    As a Reading fan we are just awful to watch - so negative, cannot pass the ball and no shots on target! Ince is a poor Manager - out of his depth and has little clue tactically.

    • Reply posted by Owls about that, today at 22:50

      Owls about that replied:
      SHYYYYT. Relegation material. Ince and Ince junior are just taking that last bit of CASH before you go POP.
      🦉🦉🦉

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 22:19

    Well done Cardiff, pushing them tangerines closer to the trap door

  • Comment posted by twoleftfeet, today at 22:19

    Points on the board are better than games in hand. Teams below Cardiff (So few) need to up their efforts. But two wins on the trot must boost confidence.

    • Reply posted by Owls about that, today at 22:51

      Owls about that replied:
      Totally agree 🦉🦉🦉

  • Comment posted by bushwacker, today at 22:16

    Well done Cardiff. Like Leeds, respect the fan base. Millwall fan

    • Reply posted by andrew, today at 22:43

      andrew replied:
      You write nonsense

  • Comment posted by AndrewAnglia_89, today at 22:15

    Guarantee you that Cardiff City are going to escape relegation.

    • Reply posted by Owls about that, today at 22:54

      Owls about that replied:
      Yes. Mc Guinness has been taught well. The WEDNESDAY WAY 🦉🦉🦉

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 22:14

    Reading might as well not bother turning up away from home, just give the other team the points

    • Reply posted by Owls about that, today at 22:54

      Owls about that replied:
      Yes they are SHYYYT

  • Comment posted by AndrewNC_8923, today at 22:14

    Take it that Cardiff City are going to cheat relegation.

    • Reply posted by AndrewAnglia_89, today at 22:18

      AndrewAnglia_89 replied:
      More like trying to escape relegation than cheating relegation to stay in the Championship.

  • Comment posted by 1f9t7m3 32 mins, today at 22:12

    Biscuit men.... keep getting dunked lol

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 17th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burnley31209262273569
2Sheff Utd31187652272561
3Middlesbrough321661053371654
4Luton31131173931850
5Sunderland31139946331348
6Watford32121193835347
7Millwall30137103630646
8Blackburn31144133337-446
9Norwich31136124336745
10West Brom31129104033745
11Coventry31119113333042
12Swansea31119114546-142
13Hull32118133847-941
14Preston31118122837-941
15Reading32125153547-1241
16Bristol City311010114140140
17QPR32109133343-1039
18Birmingham31108133640-438
19Stoke31107143638-237
20Cardiff3398162536-1135
21Rotherham31712123442-833
22Wigan3179152950-2130
23Huddersfield3177172842-1428
24Blackpool31610153147-1628
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport