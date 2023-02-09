Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Hannah Davidson's strong header got Rangers up and running at Broadwood

Defending champions Rangers moved four points behind SWPL leaders Glasgow City with a 4-0 hammering of Hibernian.

Hannah Davidson's header gave Malky Thomson's side the lead at the break, and they turned on the style in the second half at Broadwood.

Kirsty Howat scored two goals by running in behind the Hibs defence, before Davidson headed in again from another corner.

Rangers stay third, but are now just one point behind second-place Celtic.

Hibs, meanwhile, missed the chance to leapfrog Hearts into fourth but remain in fifth place with all 12 sides now having played 18 games.

Rangers striker Kirsty Howat on BBC Alba: "We're absolutely buzzing, we got four goals which is great. But it was a thoroughly dominant performance which is the way we want to play. It's my job as a striker to score and it was just two balls in behind which I managed to get on the end of."