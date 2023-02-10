Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic are the current holders of the Women's Scottish Cup

Scotland is rife with cup fever this weekend as eight last-16 Women's Scottish Cup ties take place this Sunday.

Rangers and Celtic face the prospect of suffering cup shocks, with the Glasgow sides both on the road to face lower-league opposition.

Rangers, the reigning SWPL and Sky Sports Cup champions, travel to Championship high-flyers Rossvale, who face an almighty task with Malky Thomson's side still unbeaten domestically this term and eager to win the trophy for the first time.

A huge 11-0 victory over Stirling University booked a last-16 place for Rangers, who despite being unbeaten domestically, sit third in the SWPL.

Meanwhile, city rivals and Women's Scottish Cup holders Celtic take a trip to Meadowbank to face Boroughmuir Thistle, who currently sit sixth in SWPL2.

While Fran Alonso's side progressed through the previous round with a 9-0 mauling of League One Falkirk, Boroughmuir went one better with a 10-goal winning margin in their resounding 11-1 triumph over Edinburgh Caledonia.

Both sides certainly know where the goal is, making for an intriguing encounter.

However, the tie of the round arguably takes place at Petershill Park, with last season's beaten finalists Glasgow City welcoming Aberdeen in an all-SWPL clash.

When both sides met in the league back in August, current SWPL leaders City claimed a narrow 2-1 win before earning a 5-0 thrashing in a repeat encounter in the Sky Sports Cup just over a month later - Aberdeen will be looking to put that right on Sunday.

Elsewhere, eight-times winners Hibernian have a home tie against East Fife as the Leith side look to get their hands back on the trophy for the first time since 2018, with Edinburgh rivals Hearts travelling to Partick Thistle in another all-SWPL tie.

The remaining three ties involve Ayr United welcoming Glasgow Women before St Johnstone travel to Kilmarnock, while Motherwell host Montrose.

Scottish Women's Cup last-16 ties

All games take place Sunday, 12 February

Rossvale v Rangers (11:00 GMT)

Ayr United v Glasgow Women (14:00)

Boroughmuir Thistle v Celtic (14:00)

Glasgow City v Aberdeen (14:00)

Hibernian v East Fife (16:00)

Kilmarnock v St Johnstone (16:00)

Motherwell v Montrose (16:00)

Partick Thistle v Hearts (18:00)