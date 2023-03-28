AFC Wimbledon v Walsall

Jack Currie (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Wimbledon
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Broome
- 33Ogundere
- 5Nightingale
- 16Pierre
- 26Currie
- 4Woodyard
- 6Marsh
- 19McAteer
- 18Little
- 11Chislett
- 7Janneh
Substitutes
- 12Al Hamadi
- 24Bendle
- 27Adjei-Hersey
- 28Pearson
- 36Jenkins
- 39Bartley
- 41Griffiths
Walsall
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 1Evans
- 2White
- 18McEntee
- 5Daniels
- 6Monthe
- 8Kinsella
- 7Riley
- 23Hutchinson
- 10Knowles
- 9Wilkinson
- 11Williams
Substitutes
- 4Labadie
- 12Smith
- 15James-Taylor
- 20Stevens
- 21Allen
- 24Low
- 42Songo'o
- Referee:
- Ben Speedie
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Oisin McEntee.
Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Riley following a set piece situation.
Foul by Saikou Janneh (AFC Wimbledon).
Donervon Daniels (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Tom Knowles (Walsall).
Aaron Pierre (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Isaac Ogundere (AFC Wimbledon).
Attempt blocked. Andy Williams (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Armani Little (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Woodyard.
Foul by Liam Kinsella (Walsall).
Armani Little (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Marsh (AFC Wimbledon).
Tom Knowles (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Owen Evans.
Attempt saved. Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Chislett.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Saikou Janneh (AFC Wimbledon).
