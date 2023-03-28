Close menu
League Two
WimbledonAFC Wimbledon0WalsallWalsall0

AFC Wimbledon v Walsall

Line-ups

Wimbledon

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Broome
  • 33Ogundere
  • 5Nightingale
  • 16Pierre
  • 26Currie
  • 4Woodyard
  • 6Marsh
  • 19McAteer
  • 18Little
  • 11Chislett
  • 7Janneh

Substitutes

  • 12Al Hamadi
  • 24Bendle
  • 27Adjei-Hersey
  • 28Pearson
  • 36Jenkins
  • 39Bartley
  • 41Griffiths

Walsall

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 2White
  • 18McEntee
  • 5Daniels
  • 6Monthe
  • 8Kinsella
  • 7Riley
  • 23Hutchinson
  • 10Knowles
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 11Williams

Substitutes

  • 4Labadie
  • 12Smith
  • 15James-Taylor
  • 20Stevens
  • 21Allen
  • 24Low
  • 42Songo'o
Referee:
Ben Speedie

Match Stats

Home TeamWimbledonAway TeamWalsall
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home4
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Jack Currie (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  3. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Oisin McEntee.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Knowles (Walsall) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Joe Riley following a set piece situation.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Saikou Janneh (AFC Wimbledon).

  6. Post update

    Donervon Daniels (Walsall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Tom Knowles (Walsall).

  8. Post update

    Aaron Pierre (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Emmanuel Monthe (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Isaac Ogundere (AFC Wimbledon).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andy Williams (Walsall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Armani Little (AFC Wimbledon) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Alex Woodyard.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Liam Kinsella (Walsall).

  14. Post update

    Armani Little (AFC Wimbledon) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by George Marsh (AFC Wimbledon).

  16. Post update

    Tom Knowles (Walsall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Corner, AFC Wimbledon. Conceded by Owen Evans.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alex Woodyard (AFC Wimbledon) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Ethan Chislett.

  19. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  20. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Saikou Janneh (AFC Wimbledon).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient372111549252474
2Northampton381912752331969
3Stevenage371910851341767
4Carlisle381812858362266
5Stockport381891151321963
6Salford381881260431762
7Bradford371613845321361
8Mansfield3716101155451058
9Sutton United381511124040056
10Barrow38167154043-355
11Swindon371312124943651
12Doncaster38156174052-1251
13Walsall381117103933650
14Tranmere381310153739-249
15Grimsby371212133842-448
16Wimbledon391014153945-644
17Gillingham381111162640-1444
18Newport371013143843-543
19Crewe37915133447-1342
20Harrogate37911174254-1238
21Colchester38910193446-1237
22Crawley38910194159-1837
23Hartlepool38614184167-2632
24Rochdale3868243359-2626
View full League Two table

