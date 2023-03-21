Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers

Mazeed Ogungbo (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 4-4-2
- 34Addai
- 23Johnson
- 3Conroy
- 6LynchSubstituted forGordonat 33'minutes
- 44OgungboBooked at 60mins
- 7Tilley
- 8Powell
- 20Gladwin
- 24Oteh
- 19Telford
- 10Nadesan
Substitutes
- 2Gordon
- 11Mason
- 13Schofield
- 27Khaleel
- 29Roles
- 38Fellows
- 41Spong
Doncaster
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 25Moore
- 5Olowu
- 4AndersonBooked at 9mins
- 10Rowe
- 2BrownBooked at 45mins
- 27Ravenhill
- 33Close
- 19Seaman
- 7Molyneux
- 21Hurst
- 31Lavery
Substitutes
- 16Barlow
- 20Miller
- 22Agard
- 28Faulkner
- 29Degruchy
- 35Goodman
- 41Oram
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home58%
- Away42%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away7
Live Text
Booking
Booking
Foul by Mazeed Ogungbo (Crawley Town).
Post update
Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aramide Oteh.
Post update
Offside, Crawley Town. Travis Johnson tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.
Post update
James Tilley (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Close (Doncaster Rovers).
Post update
Attempt saved. Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey Addai.
Post update
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Tom Anderson.
Post update
Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Joseph Olowu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Hurst (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Post update
Hand ball by Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town).
Second Half
Second Half begins Crawley Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 1.
Goal!
Goal! Crawley Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 1. Caolan Lavery (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Close with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town).
Post update
Charlie Seaman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
James Brown (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Aramide Oteh (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by James Brown (Doncaster Rovers).
