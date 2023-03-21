Close menu
League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town0DoncasterDoncaster Rovers1

Crawley Town v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 34Addai
  • 23Johnson
  • 3Conroy
  • 6LynchSubstituted forGordonat 33'minutes
  • 44OgungboBooked at 60mins
  • 7Tilley
  • 8Powell
  • 20Gladwin
  • 24Oteh
  • 19Telford
  • 10Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 2Gordon
  • 11Mason
  • 13Schofield
  • 27Khaleel
  • 29Roles
  • 38Fellows
  • 41Spong

Doncaster

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Moore
  • 5Olowu
  • 4AndersonBooked at 9mins
  • 10Rowe
  • 2BrownBooked at 45mins
  • 27Ravenhill
  • 33Close
  • 19Seaman
  • 7Molyneux
  • 21Hurst
  • 31Lavery

Substitutes

  • 16Barlow
  • 20Miller
  • 22Agard
  • 28Faulkner
  • 29Degruchy
  • 35Goodman
  • 41Oram
Referee:
Darren Handley

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamDoncaster
Possession
Home58%
Away42%
Shots
Home6
Away2
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away7

Live Text

  1. Booking

    Mazeed Ogungbo (Crawley Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Mazeed Ogungbo (Crawley Town).

  3. Post update

    Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aramide Oteh.

  5. Post update

    Offside, Crawley Town. Travis Johnson tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.

  6. Post update

    James Tilley (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Ben Close (Doncaster Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dominic Telford (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Corey Addai.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Tom Anderson.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Crawley Town. Conceded by Joseph Olowu.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Hurst (Doncaster Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Kellan Gordon (Crawley Town).

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Crawley Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 1.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Crawley Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 1.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Crawley Town 0, Doncaster Rovers 1. Caolan Lavery (Doncaster Rovers) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ben Close with a cross following a set piece situation.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ashley Nadesan (Crawley Town).

  17. Post update

    Charlie Seaman (Doncaster Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Booking

    James Brown (Doncaster Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Aramide Oteh (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by James Brown (Doncaster Rovers).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient362110548242473
2Stevenage361910750311967
3Carlisle371812758352366
4Northampton371812750331766
5Bradford371613845321361
6Stockport371791150321860
7Salford371781257421559
8Mansfield351681155451056
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Doncaster37165164049-953
11Barrow37157153842-452
12Swindon361312114942751
13Walsall361115103832648
14Tranmere37139153638-248
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Newport371013143843-543
17Wimbledon371013143843-543
18Crewe37916123446-1243
19Gillingham37912162440-1639
20Harrogate37911174254-1238
21Colchester3799193345-1236
22Crawley3688203859-2132
23Hartlepool37613184066-2631
24Rochdale3768233357-2426
View full League Two table

