Wealdstone 0-4 Chesterfield

Match ends, Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 4.
Ryan Colclough scored the pick of the goals as Chesterfield cemented fourth place in the National League table with a big win at Wealdstone.
The Spireites took the lead 11 minutes before half-time when, after Liam Mandeville had been brought down, Paul McCallum dispatched the penalty past keeper Sam Howes.
They increased their advantage four minutes into first-half stoppage time when Mandeville bundled Colclough's cross into the net.
Wealdstone's hopes were dealt a further blow 13 minutes into the second half when Sam Habergham turned the ball into his own net and he tried to prevent Andrew Dallas from getting to Colclough's cross.
Colclough added the finishing touch himself with a delicious 77th-minute chip after racing from halfway to complete a good night's work.
Line-ups
Wealdstone
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Howes
- 2Cook
- 4Charles
- 17HutchinsonSubstituted forOlomolaat 56'minutes
- 14Obiero
- 10AndrewsSubstituted forFergusonat 70'minutes
- 16Lo-Everton
- 18Dyer
- 21IlungaSubstituted forTaylorat 19'minutes
- 24Barker
- 28HaberghamBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 6Barrett
- 8Ferguson
- 9Olomola
- 27Whittaker
- 33Taylor
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 6Maguire
- 5Grimes
- 28Banks
- 20King
- 21Palmer
- 35JonesSubstituted forUchegbulamat 79'minutes
- 29DallasSubstituted forOldakerat 66'minutes
- 7Mandeville
- 10Colclough
- 15McCallumSubstituted forQuigleyat 40'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Horton
- 12Williams
- 18Uchegbulam
- 26Oldaker
- 27Quigley
- Referee:
- Jacob Miles
- Attendance:
- 1,302
Full Time
Second Half ends, Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 4.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jesurun Uchegbulam replaces Michael Jones.
Goal!
Goal! Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 4. Ryan Colclough (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, Wealdstone. Nathan Ferguson replaces Corie Andrews.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Darren Oldaker replaces Andrew Dallas.
Goal!
Own Goal by Sam Habergham, Wealdstone. Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 3.
Substitution
Substitution, Wealdstone. Olufela Olomola replaces Dominic Hutchinson.
Second Half
Second Half begins Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 2.
Half Time
First Half ends, Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 2.
Booking
Sam Habergham (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 2. Liam Mandeville (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Joe Quigley replaces Paul McCallum.
Goal! Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 1. Paul McCallum (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a.
Substitution
Substitution, Wealdstone. Joel Taylor replaces Brooklyn Ilunga.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.