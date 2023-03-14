Close menu
National League
WealdstoneWealdstone0ChesterfieldChesterfield4

Wealdstone 0-4 Chesterfield

Ryan Colclough scored the pick of the goals as Chesterfield cemented fourth place in the National League table with a big win at Wealdstone.

The Spireites took the lead 11 minutes before half-time when, after Liam Mandeville had been brought down, Paul McCallum dispatched the penalty past keeper Sam Howes.

They increased their advantage four minutes into first-half stoppage time when Mandeville bundled Colclough's cross into the net.

Wealdstone's hopes were dealt a further blow 13 minutes into the second half when Sam Habergham turned the ball into his own net and he tried to prevent Andrew Dallas from getting to Colclough's cross.

Colclough added the finishing touch himself with a delicious 77th-minute chip after racing from halfway to complete a good night's work.

Line-ups

Wealdstone

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 4Charles
  • 17HutchinsonSubstituted forOlomolaat 56'minutes
  • 14Obiero
  • 10AndrewsSubstituted forFergusonat 70'minutes
  • 16Lo-Everton
  • 18Dyer
  • 21IlungaSubstituted forTaylorat 19'minutes
  • 24Barker
  • 28HaberghamBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 6Barrett
  • 8Ferguson
  • 9Olomola
  • 27Whittaker
  • 33Taylor

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 6Maguire
  • 5Grimes
  • 28Banks
  • 20King
  • 21Palmer
  • 35JonesSubstituted forUchegbulamat 79'minutes
  • 29DallasSubstituted forOldakerat 66'minutes
  • 7Mandeville
  • 10Colclough
  • 15McCallumSubstituted forQuigleyat 40'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Horton
  • 12Williams
  • 18Uchegbulam
  • 26Oldaker
  • 27Quigley
Referee:
Jacob Miles
Attendance:
1,302

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 4.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Jesurun Uchegbulam replaces Michael Jones.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 4. Ryan Colclough (Chesterfield).

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Wealdstone. Nathan Ferguson replaces Corie Andrews.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Darren Oldaker replaces Andrew Dallas.

  7. Goal!

    Own Goal by Sam Habergham, Wealdstone. Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 3.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Wealdstone. Olufela Olomola replaces Dominic Hutchinson.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 2.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 2.

  11. Booking

    Sam Habergham (Wealdstone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 2. Liam Mandeville (Chesterfield).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Joe Quigley replaces Paul McCallum.

  14. Post update

    Goal! Wealdstone 0, Chesterfield 1. Paul McCallum (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Wealdstone. Joel Taylor replaces Brooklyn Ilunga.

  16. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  17. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham37287295346191
2Notts County38279296356190
3Woking37208962382468
4Chesterfield371981064442065
5Barnet36195126860862
6Boreham Wood361613744301461
7Eastleigh38186144541460
8Wealdstone371510124855-755
9Southend36158134436853
10Bromley361313105045552
11Solihull Moors37149145653351
12Dag & Red36156155360-751
13Altrincham371310145666-1049
14Oldham36128164752-544
15Maidenhead United38128184152-1144
16Halifax36119163442-842
17Aldershot37117195062-1240
18York37109184449-539
19Yeovil36716133141-1037
20Dorking36107195181-3037
21Gateshead34713144152-1133
22Torquay3679204266-2430
23Scunthorpe3779214270-2830
24Maidstone United3759233979-4024
View full National League table

