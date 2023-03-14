Barnet 2-1 Yeovil Town

Match ends, Barnet 2, Yeovil Town 1.
Two quick second-half goals were enough for Barnet to return to winning ways against Yeovil.
The Glovers had a chance to take the lead early in the game when Ryan Law headed over the bar before Finley Potter and Kian Flanagan had subsequent efforts for the Bees.
Laurie Walker then made a great save to deny Jordan Maguire-Drew's header just before the break.
David Moyo nearly broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half when he headed a cross from Idris Kanu off a post.
Barnet eventually took the lead in the 70th minute when Potter headed home his second goal in as many games.
Ryan De Havilland then set up Nicke Kabamba, who tucked the ball home to add a second just three minutes later.
Yeovil scored a consolation in the 76th minute when Jamie Reckord headed home at the back post.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 6Okimo
- 28Woods
- 16FlanaganSubstituted forKabambaat 63'minutes
- 3PotterBooked at 61mins
- 32Cropper
- 14Pritchard
- 23BeardSubstituted forDiarraat 34'minutes
- 33De Havilland
- 11Kanu
- 20MoyoSubstituted forArmstrongat 90+2'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Armstrong
- 7Hall
- 9Kabamba
- 12Callan
- 27Diarra
Yeovil
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Smith
- 17JohnsonBooked at 45mins
- 26Bevan
- 32Staunton
- 3ReckordBooked at 82mins
- 16Law
- 8D'AthSubstituted forFisherat 74'minutes
- 7Worthington
- 14Linton
- 34StevensSubstituted forCooperat 43'minutes
- 10Maguire-DrewBooked at 23minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Fisher
- 23Griffiths
- 24Cooper
- 27Oluwabori
- 39Agbaje
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
