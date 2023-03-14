Barnet 2-1 Yeovil Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Two quick second-half goals were enough for Barnet to return to winning ways against Yeovil.

The Glovers had a chance to take the lead early in the game when Ryan Law headed over the bar before Finley Potter and Kian Flanagan had subsequent efforts for the Bees.

Laurie Walker then made a great save to deny Jordan Maguire-Drew's header just before the break.

David Moyo nearly broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half when he headed a cross from Idris Kanu off a post.

Barnet eventually took the lead in the 70th minute when Potter headed home his second goal in as many games.

Ryan De Havilland then set up Nicke Kabamba, who tucked the ball home to add a second just three minutes later.

Yeovil scored a consolation in the 76th minute when Jamie Reckord headed home at the back post.

Match report supplied by PA Media.