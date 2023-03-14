Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet2YeovilYeovil Town1

Barnet 2-1 Yeovil Town

Two quick second-half goals were enough for Barnet to return to winning ways against Yeovil.

The Glovers had a chance to take the lead early in the game when Ryan Law headed over the bar before Finley Potter and Kian Flanagan had subsequent efforts for the Bees.

Laurie Walker then made a great save to deny Jordan Maguire-Drew's header just before the break.

David Moyo nearly broke the deadlock five minutes into the second half when he headed a cross from Idris Kanu off a post.

Barnet eventually took the lead in the 70th minute when Potter headed home his second goal in as many games.

Ryan De Havilland then set up Nicke Kabamba, who tucked the ball home to add a second just three minutes later.

Yeovil scored a consolation in the 76th minute when Jamie Reckord headed home at the back post.

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 6Okimo
  • 28Woods
  • 16FlanaganSubstituted forKabambaat 63'minutes
  • 3PotterBooked at 61mins
  • 32Cropper
  • 14Pritchard
  • 23BeardSubstituted forDiarraat 34'minutes
  • 33De Havilland
  • 11Kanu
  • 20MoyoSubstituted forArmstrongat 90+2'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 7Hall
  • 9Kabamba
  • 12Callan
  • 27Diarra

Yeovil

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Smith
  • 17JohnsonBooked at 45mins
  • 26Bevan
  • 32Staunton
  • 3ReckordBooked at 82mins
  • 16Law
  • 8D'AthSubstituted forFisherat 74'minutes
  • 7Worthington
  • 14Linton
  • 34StevensSubstituted forCooperat 43'minutes
  • 10Maguire-DrewBooked at 23minsSubstituted forGriffithsat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Fisher
  • 23Griffiths
  • 24Cooper
  • 27Oluwabori
  • 39Agbaje
Referee:
Lloyd Wood

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barnet 2, Yeovil Town 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barnet 2, Yeovil Town 1.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Marvin Armstrong replaces David Moyo.

  4. Booking

    Jamie Reckord (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 2, Yeovil Town 1. Jamie Reckord (Yeovil Town).

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Alex Fisher replaces Lawson D'Ath.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 2, Yeovil Town 0. Nicke Kabamba (Barnet).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Barnet 1, Yeovil Town 0. Finley Potter (Barnet).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Reo Griffiths replaces Jordan Maguire-Drew.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Nicke Kabamba replaces Kian Flanagan.

  11. Booking

    Finley Potter (Barnet) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Barnet 0, Yeovil Town 0.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Barnet 0, Yeovil Town 0.

  14. Booking

    Chiori Johnson (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Charlie Cooper replaces Jordan Stevens.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Barnet. Moussa Diarra replaces Sam Beard.

  17. Booking

    Jordan Maguire-Drew (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham37287295346191
2Notts County38279296356190
3Woking37208962382468
4Chesterfield371981064442065
5Barnet36195126860862
6Boreham Wood361613744301461
7Eastleigh38186144541460
8Wealdstone371510124855-755
9Southend36158134436853
10Bromley361313105045552
11Solihull Moors37149145653351
12Dag & Red36156155360-751
13Altrincham371310145666-1049
14Oldham36128164752-544
15Maidenhead United38128184152-1144
16Halifax36119163442-842
17Aldershot37117195062-1240
18York37109184449-539
19Yeovil36716133141-1037
20Dorking36107195181-3037
21Gateshead34713144152-1133
22Torquay3679204266-2430
23Scunthorpe3779214270-2830
24Maidstone United3759233979-4024
View full National League table

